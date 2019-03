Welcome back to the North Texas Daily Sports Podcast! Join Zachary Cottam (@ZacharyACottam), Matthew Suarez (@thereal_Suarez), Bayleigh Swanton (@BayleighSwanton), Dillon Swan (@Dillon_Swan) and Trevon McWilliams (@trevonmac1) as they discuss recent women’s basketball success, tennis’ hopes for the conference tournament and much more!