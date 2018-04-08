North Texas Daily

North Texas defeats Midwestern State in second game of spring season

April 08
21:41 2018
North Texas continued it’s hot start this spring after defeating Midwestern State 3-1 on Saturday. The Mean Green tied Baylor 0-0 in their first game of the spring back in March and are 1-0-1 after their defeat of the Mustangs.

The Mean Green started quickly, getting a goal early from senior Taylor Torres to put them up 1-0. Torres lead the Mean Green in points and goals last season, and was named the Conference USA tournament MVP.

The Mean Green added another goal late in the first half to put their lead up to 2-0. It was a special goal for the Mean Green, as it was scored by walk on freshman Hannah Gladys. Gladys graduated early from Argyle, and enrolled this spring at North Texas.

“It made me feel really good honestly,” Gladys said. “It made my confidence shoot up after that goal, it made me feel like I had skill and I could bring something to the team.”

The Mean Green took 28 shots, out shooting the Mustangs 28-5 for the game.

“I feel like our movement in the box was really good, we definitely had a lot of opportunities to score off the shots,” Gladys said. “We had so many that we know we can capitalize off of next game.”

Freshman Brooke Lampe and the rest of her teammates had to bear the elements, as game time temperature was 35 degrees, but that did not stop the team from dominating offensively.

“I think we did really well, I mean obviously there are always areas where we can improve, like scoring on more opportunities,” Lampe said. “I am just glad we got some goals on the board which is better than nothing. Obviously we came out here and won and that is what we wanted, there are always things we can work on.”

The Mean Green defense allowed a goal late in the second half to have their lead cut to 2-1, but senior Bailey Johnston scored shortly after to put the Mean Green back up two.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore forward Taylor Torres (8) spins away from an Abilene Christian defender during a game on August 28th. File

