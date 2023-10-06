North Texas draws against Tulsa despite Wesco brace

The Mean Green soccer team (8-2-1) tied 2-2 against Tulsa (3-6-4) Thursday night in Denton.

The first goal would come in the seventh minute as Tulsa midfielder Kayla Fernandez sent a curving shot into the North Texas goal from outside of the box on the right.

The lead would not last long for Tulsa as junior forward Bailey Wesco received a pass from senior forward Devyn Flannery before faking the shot past her defender and placing it under the Tulsa goalkeeper’s outstretched arm.

Possession was not dominated by either team throughout the game, as Tulsa lined up in a 3-4-3 diamond formation and the Mean Green lined up in the usual 4-3-3 with two changes: Flannery starting over sophomore forward Kat Burnell and freshman defender Sarah Peyton Webb starting over sophomore defender Peyton Renfro. Renfro would not play during the game despite the seven substitutes used by North Texas throughout the game.

Tulsa would once again score in the 37th minute as freshman midfielder Piper Szafranski would score from nearly the same spot as Fernandez, sending yet another curving shot from outside the box into the goal.

“It felt like we lost our momentum there for a second [after the first goal],” senior midfielder Rachel Roebuck said. “The second goal happened and then we were like, ‘Wow, this game is just not going our way tonight’.”

Following the first half, Mean Green Head Coach John Hedlund would change the team’s formation to match Tulsa’s 3-4-3, with senior defender Madi Starrett being subbed out for freshman midfielder Mia Bernard, who would slot into the central midfielder position.

The formation change would pay off as Wesco would shoot at the goal before being blocked until she gathered the rebound and placed the ball past the goalkeeper once again in the 51st minute.

There were several fouls throughout the game, with North Texas making 15 fouls to Tulsa’s 14. Tulsa senior defender Madison Tokarchik would receive a yellow card after being warned in the early stages of the game following a tackle, and Tulsa junior goalkeeper Tatum Sanders would also receive a card in the 20th minute.

North Texas now sits at 2-1-1 in conference play, tying them with SMU, Florida Atlantic and South Florida, while they have fallen to third in the conference behind Memphis (4-0) and East Carolina (3-0-1) as East Carolina won 4-0 against Rice Thursday.

“We were almost there but we just couldn’t get it,” Wesco said. “A tie sucks but it is better than a loss.”

The team will travel to Tampa to face South Florida (6-5-1) next Thursday as the team looks to bounce back. The game will begin at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Featured Image: Teammates Jenna Sheely, Devyn Flannery and Summer Brown celebrate with forward Bailey Wesco after she scored a goal during the game against Tulsa on Oct. 5, 2023. MaKenzie Givan