North Texas football announces new assistant coaching hires

Monday afternoon North Texas football announced the hiring of three new position coaches to fill the vacant slots after multiple position coaches parted ways with the program in January. Blake Joseph takes over as the quarterback’s coach, Jarred Holley as cornerbacks coach and Matt Passwaters as defensive line coach.



Joseph was the first reported of the three assistants to be hired dating back to Jan. 23. He spent the previous five seasons at Magnolia West High School, including the last two as the head coach. Magnolia West averaged 41.8 points per game in 2020 topped by a 97-0 win over Caney Creek High School. The Mustangs posted 32.7 points per game in 2019 with Joseph’s first season as the head coach and reached the playoffs.



Joseph played quarterback at the University of Houston from 2005-08, appearing in 22 games for the Cougars where he completed 120-184 passes for 1,581 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his playing career at Sam Houston State University appearing in 10 games completing 180-295 passes for 2,440 yards and 14 touchdowns.



“I am very happy to have the opportunity to add a bright and young offensive mind like [Joseph] to our staff,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s done a great job developing his quarterbacks over the years, and certainly has great playing experience to share with our talented quarterback room. I’m very excited to welcome him to our family here in Denton.”



Holley joins the staff after spending the previous three seasons at Albany as the safeties coach. The Great Danes did not participate in the fall season, due to COVID-19 concerns. During the 2019 season, Albany compiled a 9-5 season.



Holley worked as a graduate student for Arizona State University football in 2015 and became a defensive analyst and special teams assistant with the Sun Devils in 2017.



As a player at Pittsburgh was a two-time Big East All-Academic Football Team Honoree and two-time member of the All-Big East team. Holley finished his career with 11 interceptions and attended mini-camps with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing as an undrafted free agent.



“Bringing a coach with the coaching and playing experience of [Holley] to the program is something I’m very excited about,” Littrell said. “He has familiarity and experience with [defensive coordinator Phil Bennett’s] scheme, having played for him at Pittsburgh and coaching together at Arizona State.”



Passwaters comes to Denton following the 2020 season where he served as an offensive quality control assistant at University of Hawai’i at Manoa.



Prior to his tenure at Hawai’i, Passwaters was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, New Mexico State University, on offense (2018-19) and defense (2017). He was a part of the coaching staff who led the Aggies to reach their first bowl game in 57 years in the 2017 Arizona Bowl.



Passwaters was an offensive lineman at New Mexico State University from 2008-09 after beginning his career at San Diego Mesa College (2006-08).



“[Passwaters] is going to bring great energy to our defensive staff,” Littrell said. “I can’t wait for him to get here to Denton and join our family.”

Featured Image: The Mean Green run onto the field at the game against Texas-San Antonio at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard