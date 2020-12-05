North Texas football game moved to Apogee Stadium Friday evening

The final game for North Texas football of the season against UTEP has been rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. and will be played at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

Originally the game was slated earlier in the season for Oct. 31 but was postponed due to a rising number of cases of COVID-19 in El Paso. Both schools agreed to move the matchup to Saturday, Dec. 12 following the postponement, and ultimately chose to play the game in Denton at Apogee Stadium. The movement of the game from El Paso to Denton was agreed upon by both administrations due to growing COVID-19 concerns in El Paso.

“We are understanding of the situation in El Paso and worked diligently with the UTEP administration to find an amicable solution to play the game,” said vice president and director of athletics Wren Baker. “We appreciate the cooperation of UTEP and Conference USA because we know what it’s like to go several weeks without playing and the difficulties of logistics in trying to play in this uncertain time. We wanted to make every effort to get this game in as long as we could do it safely.”

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas