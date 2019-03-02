North Texas football hires on Adrian Mayes as tight ends coach

The North Texas football team officially named Adrian Mayes their tight ends coach on Feb. 28. Mayes was the former Texas State tight ends coach before being hired on under Littrell to the same position. Littrell made comments regarding the hire in a recent press release from the North Texas Athletics Department.

“We are very happy to add coach Mayes to our staff,” Littrell said. “First and foremost, he fits our culture, which is very important to me. He also has great relationships with high school coaches which will go a long way in helping our recruiting efforts throughout the state of Texas.”

Mayes played football for four seasons at Kansas as a left guard from 2004-07. He joined the Jayhawks as a walk-on before being named a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection and playing on three bowl championship teams in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, 2008 Orange Bowl and 2008 Insight Bowl.

The former Jayhawk product began his coaching career as a graduate assistant on the strength and conditioning staff at Kansas from 2009-11. The same year, he accepted a job with Rice as an offensive graduate assistant coach. Mayes spent two more seasons with Rice as a defensive graduate assistant coach from 2012-13, working with both the offensive and defensive lines for the Owls.

He helped the Owls reach a Conference USA championship, a berth in the 2013 Liberty Bowl and a 33-14 victory against Air Force in the 2012 Armed Forces Bowl. In the spring and summer of 2013, Mayes completed an NFL minority internship with the New York Jets.

In 2014, Mayes was hired on with Ohio State as an offensive graduate assistant. That same year, the Buckeyes beat Alabama and Oregon in route to winning the first College Football Playoff Championship.

In 2015, Mayes served as the director of football recruiting at Houston before joining Texas State’s coaching staff in 2016 as an offensive line coach. He spent two more seasons with the Bobcats, coaching tight ends and as Texas States’ recruiting coordinator.

Mayes comes onto the Mean Green staff without an established started tight end. After Kelvin Smith concluded his final year of eligibility with 29 catches, 269 yards and one touchdown, the vacancy will be up to Mayes to fill.

Featured Image: Adrian Mayes. Courtesy Texas State Athletics.