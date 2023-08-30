North Texas Football team kicks off 2023 against Power Five opponent California

Editor’s Note: This article was edited to correct positions for specific players.

North Texas faces a battle in week one as it takes on California at home, looking to kick off the new campaign on a high note as newly appointed head coach Eric Morris leads his new team for the first time on Saturday.

The Mean Green’s matchup against California is North Texas’ first game against a Power Five opponent since week five of 2021 against Missouri. A win would be the first against a Power Five opponent since week three of 2018 against Arkansas.

California ranked ninth in the stacked Pac-12 conference while North Texas ranked second in Conference USA last year.

The Mean Green will be a different team this season with the introduction of Morris and the loss of players like starting quarterback Austin Aune and star cornerback DeShawn Gaddie Jr.

Morris announced last Tuesday that junior Stone Earle will take Aune’s spot as starting quarterback, while junior Chandler Rogers will gain playing time in the early season.

“When you look over the course of the camp, the ball has moved well with Stone in there and it has been fun to watch him develop,” Morris said after the team’s morning practice.

North Texas will have to rebuild its receiver corp as three of the four players with the most receiving yards on the team last year — wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and tight end Jake Roberts — are transferring to Power Five schools.

Oscar Adaway III, Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale all return to the team with 1,000 career rushing yards each, making North Texas the only FBS team in the country to retain running backs with such stats.

California’s team has ranked 64th for opponent rushing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, giving up 149 yards of rushing per game while the Mean Green were ranked 25th in most rushing yards as a team with 200 yards per game in the FBS last season.

The North Texas defense will look to face off against former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson V, who was announced as the starting quarterback for the Golden Bears last Thursday. Jackson, who has only attempted six passes in his collegiate career, has completed all of his passes for 140 yards and rushed 15 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

“Sam took a step forward with his command of the offense and his decision-making […] he can do some unique things,” California head coach Justin Wilcox said last Thursday.

The Mean Green ranked 110th in passing yards against the team in FBS last season and with the transfer of players such as cornerback De’Shawn Gaddie Jr. and linebacker Larry Nixon III, North Texas will need defenders to step up.

One replacement for Gaddie Jr. is junior Ridge Texada, who was named to the All-Texas first team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the American Athletic preseason third team by Pro Football Focus. Texada finished last season with 43 total tackles, three interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

Defensive lineman Roderick Brown also returns to the North Texas team after a season with 40 tackles and four sacks, leading him to be named in the AAC preseason first team by PFF while Mazin Richards also returns after being named to the AAC preseason second team after a year that saw him complete a team-high 7.5 sacks and 78 tackles on the edge.

