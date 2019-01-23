North Texas golf teams lock in for the oncoming spring season

The North Texas men and women’s golf teams are aiming to build off the fall semester’s performances in the upcoming Spring golf tournaments.

Women’s golf head coach Michael Akers will continue to formulate the winning culture he knows his team is capable of building up. Akers said his main focus is to emphasize the things that lead to success this past fall – excellent team chemistry, a sustained productive work ethic within the team and the continuation of establishing a winning culture for the North Texas women’s golf team.

Senior Sabina Pina made her North Texas debut at the Minnesota Invitational in September by scoring a total of 227. She’ll look to use this Spring semester to showcase her ability on the course and keep the same dynamism for herself and her team.

“I feel like the good energy that was in the team really helped me in the fall,” Pina said. “I’m excited to keep that exact same energy for everybody in the Spring.”

The highest slot North Texas attained in the fall was 7th in the Mary B S Kauth Invitational in October. In the Conference USA Championship meet last spring, the women finished 4th. Building off of this, the Mean Green have high aspirations this season and will look to uphold their standard of hard work and competitive passion. This spring, they’ll have their eyes on the C-USA championship title.

“Our goal in the Spring is to win the Conference USA championship,” Akers said. “Women’s golf doesn’t get a lot of attention as it is and we try to promote this team accordingly, because some people don’t even know we have a women’s golf team, but they’re out here working as hard as any other athletes out there and we’re proud to support this great university.”

The women’s team will begin the spring by traveling to Houston, TX, to The Woodlands Country Club to compete in The Dickson golf tournament. The tournament will take place Feb. 25-Feb. 26. On March 12-13, they will travel to Hawaii to the city of Kailua for the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course.

The North Texas men’s golf team, led by head coach Brad Stracke, will go into this spring with high intentions as they prepare to play significantly talented teams this spring. They’ll look to build off last semester’s success on the golf course.

“I’m looking forward to a very competitive spring,” Stracke said. “We’re looking forward to being in contention for the conference championship, going to regionals and going to the finals of the NCAA.”

Last spring, the men’s team finished 5th in the C-USA Championship meet, while Junior Ian Snyman went on to the NCAA Regionals and finished tied for 21st. The Mean Green’s highest finish in this past fall was 3rd in the Maridoe Intercollegiate match in Carrolton, TX.

Senior Thomas Rosenmueller has had several notable performances during his time at North Texas. In the 2015-16 season, Rosenmueller became the first freshman to win a tournament since North Texas alumni Anthony Broussard, who won the Rice Intercollegiate in 04-05’.

Rosenmueller was placed on the C-USA All-Tournament team and played in all 12 tournaments that year, leading the team with a 73.76 scoring average. During his sophomore year, he would average a 73.44 score and totaled two top-10 finishes. His junior year would end with him finishing with the second-best team score average after notching a 73.55 score.

Despite his success, according to Stracke, Rosenmueller has been hurt over the winter and his availability to play in their first tournament is not clear at the time. Leading the team, senior golfer Jordan Sanders will strive to finish his senior year strong in the Spring after attaining a scoring average of 74.21 while playing in all 10 tournaments during his junior year.

The leadership provided by seniors Sanders and Rosenmueller will lead the way in this upcoming spring season. The men’s golf team will open up their season at The All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, TX on Feb. 17-Feb. 19. The Mean Green will travel to Lafayette, LA, to participate in the Louisiana Classics from Feb. 25-26.

Features Editor: Senior Jordan Sanders prepares to hit a golf ball during the team’s practice at the Maridoe Golf Club. Image by Jessika Hardy.