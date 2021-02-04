North Texas irons out 2021 signing class, finishes with No. 2 ranked class in Conference USA

The Mean Green signed 17 total recruits for the 2021 singing class — nine on defense and eight on the offensive side of the ball. All recruits were rated 3-star prospects by 247Sports’ Composite ranking system. North Texas finished off their signing day excursion by signing defensive back Dillion Williams. According to 247Sports, North Texas currently sits at No. 2 among Conference USA in recruiting behind University of Texas at San Antonio.

Gabe Blair | Offensive Lineman | Guyer High School (Denton, TX) | 6-foot-3 | 303 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 17 center in the class of 2021 and No. 186 prospect in Texas

• Helped pave the way as a senior for a Guyer rushing attack that has rushed for 3,499 yards, 6.0 yards

per carry, 269.2 yards per game and 53 rushing touchdowns in 14 games in 2020 — helping the Wildcats

to the 6A Division 2 semifinal where they fell to Cedar Hill

• As a junior he was part of a state championship appearance for Guyer where the Wildcats gained 4,325 yards

rushing, 8.0 yards per carry, 270.3 yards per game and scored 60 rushing touchdowns

• Held offers from Virginia Tech, University of Southern California, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Syracuse University, Tulane University, University of Colorado, Arkansas State University, the University of Tulsa, Air

Force, Lamar, Sam Houston State University and University of Louisiana-Monroe

Rayvon Crum | OL | Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, AL) | 6-foot-5 | 325 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• 247 rated Crum as the No. 142 offensive tackle in the 2021 class and the No. 77 prospect in Alabama

• Held offers from Alabama State University, Arizona State University, Campbell University, East Carolina University, Georgia Tech University, Jacksonville State University, Kansas State University, Louisiana State University, Samford University, The University of South Alabama, The University of Southern Mississippi, University of Toledo, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of Tennesse-Martin and West Virginia University.

Bryce Drummond | QB | Pawhuska High school (Pawhuska, OK) | 6-foot-3 | 205 lbs

• Enrolled early

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• 247 rated Drummond as the No. 52 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class and the overall No. 21 prospect in

Oklahoma

• Coached during his senior year at Pawhuska by North Texas’ All-Time leading passer Mason Fine

• Completed 544-808 passes for 8,881 yards and 111 touchdowns in threes seasons as a starter, 59 as a senior

• Completed 233-308 passes for 3,837 yards and 59 touchdowns during his senior year leading

Pawhuska to an undefeated regular season at 10-0 and finished the season with an Oklahoma Class A State Semifinal appearance

• Held offers from Texas State and Tulsa

Kevin Greene | DL | Del City High school (Del City, OK) | 6-foot-3 | 280 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 the No. 104 defensive tackle in the class of 2021 and the No. 25 prospect in Oklahoma

• Tallied 53 tackles (29 solo, 24 assisted) with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 10 quarterback

hurries in two varsity seasons at Del City

• Selected to participate in the 2021 Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl

• Held offers from Incarnate Word, East Central University and Southwestern Oklahoma State

Var’Keyes Gumms | TE | Dekaney High School (Houston, TX) | 6-foot-3 | 230 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 50 tight end in the class of 2021 and No. 132 prospect in Texas

• Had 33 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns in nine games during his senior season

• Had 604 receiving yards on 40 receptions with six touchdowns in 22 varsity games played for Dekaney

• Held offers from Louisiana State University, University of Houston, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa, Utah State University, Grambling State, Prairie View A&M and Southern University

Keith Jackson | RB | Ridge Point High School (Missouri City, TX) | 5-foot-11 | 205 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 89 running back in the class of 2021 and No. 229 prospect in Texas

• Had 192 carries for 1,179 yards and 18 touchdowns (107.2 yards per game) during his senior season in

11 games, helping Ridge Point to the 6A Division I state quarterfinal

• Rushed for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns on 242 carries and caught 14 passes for 214 yards and

a two of touchdowns in three varsity seasons

• Held offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah State, Colorado State, Boise State, Nevada, New

Mexico, Wyoming, Western Kentucky and Sam Houston State University

Caleb Johnson | WR | Greenville High School (Greenville, TX) | 6-feet | 180 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• 247 has Johnson rated as the No. 45 wide receiver in the class of 2021 and the No. 85 prospect in Texas

• His 247Sports Composite rating of 0.8722 makes him the third-highest rated recruit to join North

Texas since the inception of the Composite rating system

• Caught 13 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns including a rushing touchdown during his

senior season

• Also recruited as a defensive back

• Held offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas Christian University,

Missouri, Houston, Hawaii, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, Texas State, Arkansas

State and FIU

Robert Johnson | DB | Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis, TN) | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 153 safety in the 2021 class and No. 43 prospect in Tennessee

• Registered 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, four interceptions and four forced

fumbles at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences

• Also lettered in Basketball and Track and Field

• Held offers from Ohio, UT Martin, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee State

Zhighlil McMillan | WR | Independence High School (Frisco, TX) | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 220 wide receiver in the class of 2021 and the No. 242 prospect in Texas

• Three-year letter winner for nearby Frisco Independence, accumulating 56 career

receptions, 1,023 receiving yards and 13 career touchdowns.

• Caught a career-high 36 passes for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior

• Held offers from Vanderbilt, UAB, Louisiana-Monroe and Houston Baptist

Willie Simmons III | LB | Elgin High School (Elgin, TX) | 6-foot-2 | 208 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 131 outside linebacker in the class of 2021 and the No. 291 prospect in Texas

• Two-time unanimous First Team All-District selection

• Three-time Academic All-District honoree and member of National Honor Society

• Held offers from Air Force, New Mexico, Lamar and Missouri State

Fehi Vailea | DL | Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas, NV) | 6-foot-2 | 290 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 109 defensive tackle in the class of 2021 and No. 15 prospect in Nevada

• Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

• Registered 13 tackles and three tackles for loss in seven games as a junior in 2019

• Four-time Academic Honor Roll

• Held offers from Charlotte, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Colorado and San Diego State

Trent Ward | DL | Klein Collins High School (Spring, TX) | 6-foot-3 | 265 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 98 defensive tackle in the class of 2021 and No. 259 prospect in Texas

• Three-year letter winner at Klein Collins High School

• Registered 58 total tackles (24 solo, 34 assisted), 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four quarterback

hurries in 19 varsity games

• Finished with 26 tackles (8 solo, 18 assisted), two sacks, forced fumble and fumble

recovery leading his team to the UIL Class 6A D2 Regional Semifinal round

• Held offers from Sam Houston State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico State and Prairie View A&M

Harold West | DB | Lamar High School (Arlington, TX) | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. Rated by 247 as the No. 121 safety in the 2021 class and No. 218 prospect in Texas

• Registered 19 tackles (12 solo, 7 assisted), one for loss and two interceptions as a senior at Arlington

Lamar

• Earned Defensive Player of the Week honors (10/4/20) by Dallas Morning News for

two interceptions, returning the first 100 yards for

a touchdown and the second for another 90 yards while also recording 10 tackles

• Held offers from Grambling State, Houston Baptist, Illinois State and Liberty

Dillion Williams | DB | Nacogdoches High School (Nacogdoches, TX) | 6-feet | 185 lbs

• Rated as a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, the No. 66 overall ranked safety nationally, a top-120 prospect in Texas

• Registered 28 tackles (22 solo), three tackles for loss and six interceptions as a senior at Nacogdoches

High School

• Earned First Team All-District 9-5A honors (Division II) as a senior in 2020, and as a junior in 2019

Chris Wright | LB | Aledo High School (Aledo, TX) | 6-foot-3 | 220 lbs

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 99 DE in the class of 2021 and No. 282 prospect in Texas

•Tallied 33 tackles (22 solo, 11 assisted), seven tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in 14

varsity games played

• Recorded 24 total tackles and five tackles for loss as a junior on a State Championship team for Aledo

• Held offers from Hampton and Texas Southern



Junior College Signees

Kalvin Hutchings | DL | Kilgore Junior College (Longview, TX) | 6-foot-4 | 298 lbs

• Enrolled early

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

• Rated by 247 as the No. 10 defensive tackle in JUCO and No. 4 JUCO prospect in Texas

• Held offers from Louisiana, Troy, Incarnate Word and Lamar

Bryson Jackson | WR | Blinn College (Humble, TX) | 6-feet | 182 lbs

• Enrolled early

• Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports

• Rated by 247 as the No. 12 WR in JUCO and No. 8 JUCO prospect in Texas

• Rated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN out of high school, was ranked the No. 13 WR in the

2018 class and No. 51 prospect in Texas

• As a junior at St. Pius X High School Jackson caught 69 passes for 1,607 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning

First Team All-State honors

• Originally signed with TCU before transferring to Houston and later Blinn

• Held offers from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Western Kentucky University, Utah State University, University of Tulsa and Prairie View A&M

