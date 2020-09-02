North Texas’ Jaelon Darden named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List

North Texas senior receiver Jaelon Darden was named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes some of the top offensive players in Division I football. The award also highlights off the field characteristics such as — “integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.”

Darden meets the criteria for the award by being born in Texas, graduating from a high school in the state while playing in both a Texas junior college and four-year college.

The watchlist will be narrowed down to 16 semifinalists, eventually five finalists. The winner will be announced later in the season.

Darden was listed as a preseason all-conference selection this season. He was also named first-team all-Conference USA in 2019 leading North Texas with 76 receptions for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For the opening game of the 2020 season against Houston Baptist, he was listed as a team captain and serves on the team leadership council.

Featured Image: Junior wide receiver Jaelon Darden scores a touchdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Oct. 19, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard