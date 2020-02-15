North Texas kicks off tournament with doubleheader featuring Abilene Christian and Missouri State

Mean Green vs. Missouri State – 8 p.m.

Junior pitcher Hope Trautwein went the distance for the Mean Green in her second complete game of the weekend against Missouri State (3-6) in a contest that went eight innings resulting in North Texas’ (7-1) second walk-off win in the tournament.

The Bears opened the top of the first inning scoring one run on two hits off Trautwein. To end the inning, Trautwein struck out Missouri State outfielder Hannah Heinrichs to strand runners on first and third base.

North Texas looked to score in the top of the first inning with a leadoff triple by senior outfielder Katie Clark. The Mean Green failed to drive Clark in after a groundout to Bears pitcher Steffany Dickerson and consecutive strikeouts to end their half of the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning after a leadoff walk for Clark and double for junior outfielder Tarah Hilton, sophomore infielder Tayla Evans drove in Clark to tie the game at 1 apiece.

“We faced a great pitcher,” head coach Rodney Delong said. “We had really gritty at-bats throughout the game and the kids fought, didn’t get discouraged and continued to battle her.”

Trautwein pitched seven straight scoreless innings after the first inning where she struck out nine batters, allowing four walks and five hits in her performance.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning for Missouri State, Bear’s infielder Olivia Krehbiel hit a single to left field where North Texas outfielder Hanna Rebar threw out Bailey Greenlee at the plate to keep the game tied at one.

Hilton and senior infielder Lacy Gregory led the bottom of the eighth inning for North Texas with leadoff singles, later advancing to second and third base on an Evans’ sacrifice bunt. Rebar would hit a single up the middle to end the game in favor of North Texas 2-1.

“Rebar is a kid that’s growing up,” Delong said. “She had a rough first inning, and handled a little adversity to come back with some big plays late in the game.”

Trautwein earned her fourth win of the year in the complete-game victory, allowing one earned run or less in all five of her starts. Rebar and Evans each finished 1/3 with an RBI in the game offensively.

Dickerson pitched seven full innings for the Bears before being substituted for Madison Hunsaker in the eighth inning after two batters. Dickerson in her outing allowed two earned runs to the Mean Green while striking out four batters with two walks on seven hits. Hunsaker took the loss giving up the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Mean Green vs. Abilene Christian – 3 p.m.

The duo in pitchers sophomore Bailey Tindell and freshman Ariel Thompson led North Texas (6-1) to a five-hit shutout over Abilene Christian (3-5) in game one of Saturday’s matchups.

Junior catcher Tarah Hilton drove in an RBI double to get the Mean Green on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Two more runs would come in the inning from a Tayla Evans triple and an RBI through a fielder’s choice by Hana Rebar.

Of her three innings pitched, Tindell allowed no runs to score along with two hits and a walk. In the bottom of the third inning, Evans hit a solo home run to left field giving North Texas a 4-0 lead. Two innings later, Evans, in the bottom of the fifth, hit a two-run round-tripper to expand the lead to six.

Hilton in game one went 3-3 with two home runs, four RBI’s and three runs scored. Senior outfielder Katie Clark finished game one 1-2 with two runs scored.

Thompson took the bump for Tindell in the top of the fourth inning where she struck out six and allowed one hit in four innings pitched to complete her second save of the season.

“Our kids are tough,” DeLong said. “They know how to win these types of games and these games are going to go a long way for us as the season goes on.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green play their final game Sunday in the North Texas Tournament against Tennessee Martin (3-4) who are 0-2 this weekend with losses to Creighton (5-4) 2-0 and Missouri State 8-0.

