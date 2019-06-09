North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

North Texas launches Heisman Trophy campaign for QB Mason Fine

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

North Texas launches Heisman Trophy campaign for QB Mason Fine

North Texas launches Heisman Trophy campaign for QB Mason Fine
June 09
15:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Featured Image: Mean Green senior quarterback Mason Fine winds up for a throw during Spring Practice at Apogee Stadium on April 1, 2019 (NT Daily Photos by Trevon McWilliams).

North Texas Football announced senior quarterback Mason’s Fine Heisman Trophy campaign on Twitter Thursday morning, unveiling the website 6ForHeisman.com along with the #6ForHeisman hashtag – the six a reference to Fine’s jersey number.

The website prefaces Fine’s career feats with a quote from 247Sports regarding him as “the best QB in Texas.” Fine has broken six records at the University of North Texas, according to the campaign website. His record of having 9,417 career passing yards – the most in UNT history – also makes him the leading active passer in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Mean Green senior quarterback Mason Fine winds up for a throw against LA Tech at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018.

North Texas assistant athletic director of communications, Jordan Stepp, has not yet responded to any request for comment.

Wren Baker, UNT’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, tweeted his support for the campaign after it launched on June 6.

“Very proud of #6 and his leadership. Looking forward to his best season [yet]. ,” Baker’s tweet read.

By a vote, the Heisman Trophy is given to the “the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity,” according to the Heisman website. If selected, Fine would be the first Heisman Trophy winner from UNT.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Bridnee Bizor

Bridnee Bizor

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UNT is betting on Mason Fine for the Heismanhttps://t.co/ifTQmY6r24

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
There are renewed calls for justice in the death of 21-year-old Yang Yan, a Chinese student at the Denton US Aviati… https://t.co/SShwn8htZD

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The closure of Bonnie Brae and Scripture streets is set to begin June 10 and last 12 weeks.https://t.co/KjL9gQq48Y

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UNT's Swimming and Diving team helped roughly 100 kids improve their swimming technique this week.https://t.co/QbVUS4RoDY

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.