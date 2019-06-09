North Texas launches Heisman Trophy campaign for QB Mason Fine

Featured Image: Mean Green senior quarterback Mason Fine winds up for a throw during Spring Practice at Apogee Stadium on April 1, 2019 (NT Daily Photos by Trevon McWilliams).

North Texas Football announced senior quarterback Mason’s Fine Heisman Trophy campaign on Twitter Thursday morning, unveiling the website 6ForHeisman.com along with the #6ForHeisman hashtag – the six a reference to Fine’s jersey number.

The website prefaces Fine’s career feats with a quote from 247Sports regarding him as “the best QB in Texas.” Fine has broken six records at the University of North Texas, according to the campaign website. His record of having 9,417 career passing yards – the most in UNT history – also makes him the leading active passer in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

North Texas assistant athletic director of communications, Jordan Stepp, has not yet responded to any request for comment.

Wren Baker, UNT’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, tweeted his support for the campaign after it launched on June 6.

“Very proud of #6 and his leadership. Looking forward to his best season [yet]. # 6ForHeisman,” Baker’s tweet read.

By a vote, the Heisman Trophy is given to the “the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity,” according to the Heisman website. If selected, Fine would be the first Heisman Trophy winner from UNT.