North Texas loses AAC opener to Navy

North Texas dropped its American Athletic Conference opener to the Navy Midshipmen 27-24 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD on Saturday night.

Mean Green quarterback Chandler Rogers was sacked eight times for 53 yards and turned the ball over twice as the Navy pass rush proved to be too much against the North Texas offense. Rogers was still 22-of-32 passing for 267 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown on a 75-yard run. Mean Green running back Ayo Adeyi rushed for a third straight 100-yard game with 14 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

North Texas (2-3, 0-1) nearly made the comeback as they made a critical stop on defense, forcing the Midshipmen, who already had three sustained drives of over five minutes, to punt the ball away with less than two minutes remaining. The Mean Green drive would stall out after four plays.

“[Navy] is a ball control team,” North Texas Head Coach Eric Morris said to Mean Green Sports Network. “You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get and we knew the drives were gonna be limited […] that’s the difference of the game.”

Early missed opportunities for points was the backstory for the Mean Green. The opening drive showed promise as Rogers drove North Texas 72 yards in 12 plays and came up empty. Rogers initially rushed for a touchdown but was ruled down at the 1-yard line upon official review.

The offense would turn the ball over on downs inside the Navy 5-yard line. 10 minutes into the third quarter, the Mean Green were once again looking to get points on the board, but failed after a missed field goal by senior kicker Noah Rauschenberg – his second miss of the season.

Despite the loss, the Mean Green displayed discipline throughout the game, as they did not commit a single penalty. Although North Texas is under .500, there seems to be hope that this team is making the turn for the better.

“It’s gonna sting for a while but the faces are different in the locker room right now,” Morris said. “Our competitiveness and our buy-in are going up right now which I love.”

Navy (2-3, 1-2) gets its first conference win of the season heading into its matchup versus Charlotte. North Texas will need to regroup defensively after allowing over 300 yards rushing and its fifth 100-yard rusher this season as they get set for Temple for its conference home opener on Oct. 14.

