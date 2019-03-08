North Texas Daily

North Texas loses in El Paso in final regular season game

March 08
09:59 2019
North Texas women’s basketball (14-14, 7-9 Conference USA) played Texas-El Paso (8-21, 5-11 C-USA) for their final regular season game, losing 59-51.

In the first quarter, North Texas held an 11-8 lead. Terriell Bradley started the Mean Green off with a 3-pointer two free throws.

In the second quarter, North Texas trailed by 30-20, with the leading scorer being junior post Anisha George with six points. The Miners went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter.

North Texas finished the first half with 10 turnovers and 14 rebounds, two problems that reflect their prior performance against Western Kentucky on March 3.

At the end of the third quarter, Texas-El Paso led 43-36. At this point, the Mean Green shot 30 percent from the floor but maintained the 7-point difference through free throws.

Bradley’s tenth point of the game brought their deficit down to one, but never retook the lead. Bradley needs one point to move into No. 5 in scoring in North Texas women’s basketball history.

Senior guard Brittany Smith left the game with minutes remaining, reportedly re-injuring past injuries. Her status for the C-USA Championships Tournament is unknown. Redshirt sophomore forward Maddie Townsley fouled out of the game, becoming the first player for the Mean Green to foul out in C-USA play.

Junior post Anisha George led North Texas in scoring with 19 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes. Bradley finished with ten points, four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes. Freshman forward Charlene Shepard ended the game with ten points, four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.

UP NEXT: North Texas will be playing in the Conference USA Championship Tournament starting on March 13 at the Ford Center in Frisco. The Mean Green are entering the tournament at the No. 9 seed, but their opponent will be announced on March 9.

Featured Image: Mean Green senior guard Brittney Smith looks to pass to the ball at the game against Western Kentucky at the Super Pit on March 2, 2019. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.

