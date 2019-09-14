North Texas maintains undefeated home record in 1-0 win against Grambling State

North Texas (5-2) wins its fourth consecutive home game this season after their 1-0 victory against Grambling State. The Mean Green have won 23 straight home games and are one win away from breaking their longest streak with the most being 24. This was the first meeting between the two programs since 2011, the Mean Green won that match 11-0.

North Texas held the Tigers to one shot attempt on the night compared to its 40. Despite winning the game, the team was not in high spirits when the clock hit triple zero.

“I think we could have done a lot better,” junior forward Berklee Peters said. “I feel like we didn’t play our [style] of soccer, we kind of went with [Grambling State]’s style. We should have really had a lot more attack and a lot more pressure on the keeper.”

Freshman forward Allie Byrd’s lone goal of the night was the second goal of the season. The goal was scored with 17 minutes left in the first half.

“It felt good,” Byrd said. “Especially when we’re about to go play Alabama, its a good confidence builder going into a big game.”

Byrd cosigned with Peters’ displeasure after having registered 40 shot attempts with only one of them going in the back of the net.

“Definitely need to start practicing on finishing, especially the easy goals that obviously should have been put away,” Byrd said.

The Mean Green close out their non-conference schedule this Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they’ll be taking on the Crimson Tide (4-2-1). For Alabama, their record at home this season is 1-1. North Texas hopes to make a quick turnaround to secure one final non-conference win.

“To prepare ourselves against Alabama, I think that together as a team we just need to come together and talk offensively and defensively,” freshman defender Taylor Hunter said. “We have to finish shots. This isn’t the team we wanted to be and we want to get better from here, so we need to come out stronger, faster and ready to fight.”

Feature Image: The Mean Green huddle up during their game against Grambling State on Sept. 13, 2019. Image by Jacob McCready