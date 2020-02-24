North Texas’ men’s golf finishes Wyoming Desert Classic at seventh place

Junior golfer Viktor Forslund‘s rounded out Sunday in the Wyoming Desert Classic shooting an even-par 72 at the Classic Club, where the Mean Green finished tied for seventh place out of 21 competing teams shooting +4.

“It was a solid week for the team,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “It’s fun to see this team competing and getting better week to week.”

Forslund individually finished tied for ninth place on the weekend, with a score of -4 after 69 and 71 strokes in the first two rounds.

“Viktor really stepped up for us with his top-10 finish,” Stracke said. “We are excited to see the progress he is making against some tough competition.”

Junior Kristof Ulenaers and freshman Hiroki Miya both finished their weekend tied at No. 37 shooting +3.

Auburn as a team won the Wyoming Desert Classic with a score of -22, including three Tiger players finishing in the top 10. Wyoming’s own Tyler Severin individually finished in first place on the weekend.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green men’s golf team will play their next tournament March 16-17, in the Louisiana Classics hosted by Louisana-Lafayette.

Featured Image: Junior Viktor Forslund tees off during practice on Jan. 20, 2020. Image by Meredith Holser