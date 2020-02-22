North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

North Texas men’s golf keeps fifth place after day two

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

North Texas men’s golf keeps fifth place after day two

North Texas men’s golf keeps fifth place after day two
February 22
21:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
13th, February 2020

13th, February 2020

The North Texas men’s golf team maintained their position in Saturday’s event in fifth place while being led by juniors Viktor Forslund and Kristof Ulenaers. Both shot a 1-under-par at 71 strokes on the day.

Forslund had three birdies on the Mean Green’s second day where winds picked up to 20 mph in the final two holes. Ulenaers likewise had three birdies and an eagle on the day, including freshman Hiroki Miya shooting at par with 72 strokes.

Forslund is set to begin the final round on Sunday sitting at sixth on the individual leaderboard at -4. Ulenaers is currently tied for No. 16 at -2.

“The wind picked up to 20 mph-plus our last two holes,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “I was proud of how the team finished and played today.”

The Mean Green on both days has shot -1 overall for the tournament through Saturday, where North Texas will be matched with Denver and Texas Christian on Sunday.

Featured Image: Junior Viktor Forslund tees off during practice on Jan. 20, 2020. Image by Meredith Holser

Tags
#meangreenmensgolf#sports#victorforslundcusagolfmeangreen
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Kevin Tarver, Darius’ father, disputes Denton PD account of shooting https://t.co/rVJlpx4ZEy

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: RecyleMania has started at UNT, with the We Mean Green Fund hosting a plastic bag recycling competit… https://t.co/KfoTkeVzmZ

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @babycyd15: Hey I wrote this 🤩please check it out! https://t.co/0pDvHN9ERH

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas track and field slated to compete in the indoor Conference USA championship 📷by @ColbyZschiesche https://t.

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: North Texas kicks off play in first day of Islander Invitational 📝by @prestonrios_ 📷by @Tzac24 https://t.co/Iqr

- 11 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.