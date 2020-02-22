North Texas men’s golf keeps fifth place after day two

The North Texas men’s golf team maintained their position in Saturday’s event in fifth place while being led by juniors Viktor Forslund and Kristof Ulenaers. Both shot a 1-under-par at 71 strokes on the day.

Forslund had three birdies on the Mean Green’s second day where winds picked up to 20 mph in the final two holes. Ulenaers likewise had three birdies and an eagle on the day, including freshman Hiroki Miya shooting at par with 72 strokes.

Forslund is set to begin the final round on Sunday sitting at sixth on the individual leaderboard at -4. Ulenaers is currently tied for No. 16 at -2.

“The wind picked up to 20 mph-plus our last two holes,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “I was proud of how the team finished and played today.”

The Mean Green on both days has shot -1 overall for the tournament through Saturday, where North Texas will be matched with Denver and Texas Christian on Sunday.

Featured Image: Junior Viktor Forslund tees off during practice on Jan. 20, 2020. Image by Meredith Holser