North Texas new assistant volleyball coach

Former North Texas volleyball player Amanda Chamberlain graduated in 2017 and moved to California to teach special education and coach a club volleyball team. Years later, she has come back to her roots as the new assistant coach for the Mean Green volleyball team.

Chamberlain was a part of the 2017 championship team in her final year at North Texas. She was named to the All-Freshman team after the 2014 season and earned a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner’s honor roll on three occasions. Chamberlain was also a two-time First Team All-C-USA selection and twice led North Texas in kills. She currently still holds the program’s record for single-season hitting percentage (.436) and career hitting percentage (.364).

“I have had different experiences in different years,” Chamberlain said. “But overall it was pretty good. I found a really great group of best friends through this program. The coaching is great. I had accumulated a lot of accolades.”

Head coach Andrew Palileo coached Chamberlain all four years she played at North Texas, from 2014 through 2017. Chamberlain’s time in the program has given him an understanding of her personality on and off the court.

“She was always smiling,” Palileo said. “When she got mad at me she was a really good player, so I always tried to get her mad at me. It irritated her, she hated getting mad because she knew it would prove my point because she was so good. She is just a really funny and happy-go-lucky type of player. Pretty neutral, not a negative type of player. But can challenge her teammates at the same time with the way she talks to people.”

Palileo hired Chamberlain due to his desire to have an assistant who knows the difficulties of playing the sport. Palileo believes that Chamberlain’s experience as an athlete will be helpful because his players will know that she understands their own experiences.

Redshirt-senior Henrianna Ibarra played alongside Chamberlain when she was a freshman and Chamberlain was a senior, and they became good friends throughout the year. When Chamberlain graduated they remained close and stayed in contact.

“I think it is a great addition especially to have a girl that can relate to us,” Ibarra said. “She’s been through the four years here, she knows what it takes to compete at this level. I think it is really good for us to have that kind of advice opposed to other guys.”

Ibarra goes on to say that she believes Chamberlain’s presence is a positive influence that injects the team with a new kind of spirit.

“I like her energy overall,” Ibarra said. “The way she comes into practice – or the way she encourages us in the middle of the game. She is always positive and has a smile on her face.”

Palileo coached Chamberlain all four years she played at North Texas, from 2014 through 2017. Despite her sunny disposition, Palileo was always trying to bring out her best play in a different way.

“She was always smiling. When she got mad at me she was a really good player. So I always tried to get her mad at me. It irritated her, she hated getting mad because she knew it would prove my point because she was good,” Palileo said. “She is just a really funny and happy-go-lucky type of player. Pretty neutral, not a negative type of player. But can challenge her teammates at the same time with the way she talks to people.”

Chamberlain’s goal in coaching here is to be a good mentor for the girls and to unlock their full potential. Even as one of the best players in franchise history, she wants them all to achieve more than she ever did. While she does not know where she will be in the future, Chamberlain knows what she wants to be doing.

“I do not know where I see myself in five years,” Chamberlain said. “I do not know where I see myself next year. But hopefully still coaching I do not know where but if it is here that is great. If it is somewhere else at least I am still coaching though so that is great.”

Image source Mean Green Sports