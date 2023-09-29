North Texas polo team looks forward to 2024 season following championship

Saturday, Sept. 30 will mark the ceremony celebrating the polo team’s 13-9 national championship win back in April of this year.

The team will be honored throughout the first quarter of the North Texas football game against Abilene-Christian University at DATCU stadium. The team’s championship horses will also be in attendance, taking a victory lap around the field at halftime.

The game was the same matchup as the prior year’s loss of 13-7 in the 2022 championship against the University of Virginia.

Senior and son of Head Coach Vaughn Miller Sr., Vance Miller said the difference between the two games came down to inexperience and a difference in strategy.

“It was our first national championship game and we went into it anxious and […] didn’t use our heads as much,” Vance said. “In 2023, we were smarter players and we slowed the game down, we basically played for possession and we wanted the ball more than the other team.”

Returning this year without Vance’s brother and teammate Vaughn Miller Jr., Vance said the team’s goal remains the same: winning.

“There’s no trophy for second place, either we win or they forget about us,” Vance said. “If we want to be remembered then we have to win and the strategy for this year, I mean we don’t have my brother so […] we’ll implement the same strategy but we’ll play differently and that’ll be very exciting to see.”

Back in 2018, Miller Sr. created the club as an opportunity for his sons to play club polo at the university, but also as a platform for any other interested players, providing the horses and facilities to get the team started.

“There’s a great opportunity for the kids to go to college, get a great education and then play a wonderful sport, which we are happy to provide,” Miller Sr. said. “We don’t make any money on it whatsoever, we do it because we love it and we think it’s a great endeavor.”

The program has grown since its inaugural 2019 season with additions such as sophomore Niklaus Felhaber, who said in his first year, he learned about the program’s family-like atmosphere which he believes contributes to their success.

“Playing for someone like Coach Miller and playing alongside his sons, there’s always a high standard here whether it’s playing or horse care or team play,” Felhaber said. “We remember that we are not only teammates but brothers and family, and that is our key to continuing to grow and evolve and getting better.”

Another new addition is freshman Mosiah Gravasande, who is originally from Philadelphia and a former member of the “Work to Ride,” program, which teaches disadvantaged youth about polo and horse care.

Gravasande said after seeing the team’s 2022 national championship loss, he knew he wanted to come to the school.

“Basically, what brought me here is, in my senior year when they went to the National Championships in 2022, but they lost, I saw the fight they really had,” Gravasande said. “And so I came down here in October of last year […] and it was an instant click right away, like I felt like I belonged.”

Looking ahead at this season, senior player John Dencker said every game will be worth attending.

“When it comes to this year, we’re the team to beat this year, so every game is going to be fun,” Dencker said.

Miller Sr. said he hopes the school will help support the team throughout this season and follow up on their national championship.

“We’re the best college polo team in the United States of America,” Vaughn Sr. said. “We made history for the school and for the students and for the community and so, everybody should get behind these champion polo players and support it so we can keep it going.”

Featured Image: Courtesy of Oana Moore