North Texas secures nine first place titles in Waco

The North Texas track and field team captured nine titles in the Baylor Invitational on March 23 at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas. They faced off against Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian and Baylor

The director of track and field Carl Sheffield made some comments heading into today’s event in a press release.

“Baylor Invitational is another good meet for us this weekend,” Sheffield said. “It will be a small field of teams but with comparable competition. This weekend will give us a chance to see how this last month of training has prepared us for the reminder of the season.”

Graduate student Cassidy Adams ran a stadium record-setting 7:07.49 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase for first place honors. Junior Karl Sralla finished the day with two first-place finishes, scoring a length of 57.60 meters in the javelin throw and 48.18 in the discus throw.

Sophomores Jaleisa Shaffer and Haley Walker scored the highest in the women’s shot put with Shaffer in first (14.06 meters) and Walker in second (13.52 meters).

“It was a very good meet for us. It was exactly what we needed for a big confidence booster,” Sheffield said in a press release. “It was a great way to finish the month of training.”

In women’s discus, Shaffer and Walker switched rankings.Walker placed first with a score of 47.97 meters and Shaffer placed second with a final score of 44.11 meters. Walker stayed close to the top spot once again in the women’s hammer throw, placing second (45.24 meters) behind sophomore Ashlynn Smart who placed in first place (46.94 meters). Smart also placed fifth in the discus throw with her score being 32.88 meters.

“We are really excited for the big season opener at our home track (April 6),” Sheffield said. “I’m excited about where our team is right now. There are still some areas to improve, it’s a long season.”

Senior runner Alex Cleveland finished the 3,000 meters with a first-place winning time of 3:59.83 and Senior runner Andrew Cobbs finished the 1,500-meter run with a first-place time of 3:59.83. Sophomore Aneesa Scott also received the first-place title in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.13. See the full list of finishes here.

UP NEXT: North Texas will go on the road to compete in the Texas Relays on March 29-30.

Featured Image:Freshman Brock Hottel runs down the track in preparation to vault himself in the air at practice on Feb. 5, 2019. Image by: Adriance Rhoades.