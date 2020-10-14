North Texas Daily

North Texas senior forward Jahmiah Simmons to miss 2020-21 season

North Texas senior forward Jahmiah Simmons to miss 2020-21 season

North Texas senior forward Jahmiah Simmons to miss 2020-21 season
October 14
14:56 2020
North Texas senior forward Jahmiah Simmons will miss the upcoming season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during practice, according to North Texas athletic department officials. As of Wednesday morning, Simmons has undergone surgery.

“We are heartbroken for Jahmiah,” head coach Grant McCasland said in a statement. “He’s been with our program from the very beginning and embodies everything that has helped make this team so great. He is loved by everyone in this program and we will miss him on the court, but he’ll still make a big impact because of his leadership. We are here for him in every step of his recovery.”

Simmons in his career with North Texas has averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 57 games. He began his career at Arkansas State, where McCasland was the head coach in the 2016-17 season.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

Jahmiah Simmons men's basketball North Texas basketball sports
