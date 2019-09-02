North Texas soccer earns first loss of the season

The North Texas soccer team lost their first game of the season, 4-0, against Texas Tech (3-1) on Sunday evening.

The Red Raiders scored the entirety of their goals in the second half on the Mean Green’s backline.

“First half we hung right there with them,” assistant coach Daniel Dobson said. “We got flustered after the first goal. It was offsides and the referee didn’t call it but we will have to regroup and learn from this.”

North Texas’ offense put up three shots (two on goal) compared to Texas Tech’s 24 shots (13 on goal). The Mean Green felt like their shot selection was stale and they will be looking to locate and fix their mistakes during the practice week.

“We are going to look at film and fix where we went wrong,” team captain Dominque James said. “We will figure out where we broke down.”

North Texas redshirt sophomore keeper Kelsey Brann gave up 4 goals but made 9 saves. She kept the Mean Green in the game for as long as she could which included several point-blank saves and a clean sheet at half time.

“Kelsey did amazing for what we were dealing with, always communicating,” James said. “Unfortunately, they got a few over on us.”

Despite a difficult second half, Brann believes there are positive takeaways from their first loss of the season. Brann allowed one goal in three games prior to the Red Raider matchup.

“This week we will need to go over the mistakes that we made,” Brann said. “In the first half, we did really well, if we can translate that into the second half we will be just fine.”

Despite the loss, Brann is focused on moving forward and looking to the next game.

“This loss was pretty hard,” Brann said. “I’ve taught myself over the years to let everything go and yell at everyone to keep their heads up.”

North Texas will attempt to regroup this week before they travel to Memphis to take on No. 18 Memphis Tigers on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

“We are going to prepare the same as always [for Memphis] this week,” Dobson said. “We will learn from this. It is going to be a battle.”

Featured Image: Junior midfield Logan Bruffett receives a pass on Aug. 30, 2019. Image by: Jacob McCready