North Texas soccer ends road trip with win against Incarnate Word

North Texas soccer (4-2) was able to rebound from their two-game losing streak after beating Incarnate Word (1-4) by a final score of 3-0. Junior forward Berklee Peters scored twice on the day, putting her season goal total at five. Peters was originally tied for the team-high in goals with junior midfielder Logan Bruffett (3).

“It was a difficult game for both teams playing in this crazy heat,” said head coach John Hedlund said. “[Peters] came up big for us with two goals and [Desiree Ramirez] scored on a really nice corner for us to secure the 3-0 win.”

Peters put the first goal on the board roughly 12 minutes into the game. North Texas managed to score again at the 32-minute mark with freshman midfielder Desiree Ramirez firing a strike for her first career goal.

“It was amazing,” Ramirez said. “This game I just went free and I let the ball do all the work and I finally got the goal that I wanted.”

Regarding her thoughts on Peters scoring two goals against the Cardinals, she expressed her excitement for the Keller native.

“I was excited for her,” Ramirez said. “[Peters] has been shooting a lot this season and she’s getting into a rhythm with scoring, so I’m happy for her.”

Peters’ second goal came late in the second half. The Mean Green held Incarnate Word to five shot attempts at the conclusion of the game and North Texas ended the match with 22. The heat was certainly a factor in the game as junior forward Brooke Lampe mentioned that the depth in their roster was something that helped counter the high heat temperatures.

“We definitely had to use our depth today, especially in the heat, it was super hot,” Lampe said.

The Mean Green will return home to face off against Grambling State in their second to last game before beginning conference play. When asked if this win helped as a confidence booster, Lampe responded with a resounding yes.

“I think our game against Memphis was still a hard-fought game but we definitely needed a win under our belt,” Lampe said. “It felt good returning home with the weekend wrapping up with a 3-0 win.”

UP NEXT: North Texas plays Grambling State at The Soccer and Track and Field Stadium in Denton, TX on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior midfielder Logan Bruffett goes for a kick during the Mean Green’s game against Houston Baptist on Aug. 30, 2019. Image by Jacob McCready