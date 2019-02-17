North Texas sweeps weekend to continue best start in program history

The North Texas women’s softball team (8-1) finished the Mean Green Classic weekend this weekend. Their 8-1 start is the best beginning to a regular season in program history. The Mean Green went 4-0 against Arkansas Pine-Buff, Seton Hall, Creighton, and Northwestern State.

“It’s great anytime you go 4-0 on a weekend,” head coach Rodney Delong said. “We are a good hitting team and we faced some good pitching this weekend and faced good pitching last weekend.”

North Texas opened the weekend with a 9-1 victory against Arkansas Pine-Buff and proceeded to beat Seton Hall 14-2. North Texas finished the Seton Hall game with 14 hits and one error. Senior infielder Rhylie Makawe, junior infielder Lacy Gregory and junior pitcher Jenna Goodrich each made home runs.

The second half of Saturday’s doubleheader ended in the Mean Green defeating Creighton 7-3. The Mean Green finished with 10 hits and two errors. Junior outfielder Hanna Rebar made a home run in the second inning of the game.

North Texas had nine hits in the 6-0 weekend-closing victory against Northwestern State. The last game hosted 297 fans at Lovelace Stadium.

“We had a great turnout with the crowd and hope that continues to grow,” DeLong said. “We want to put on a show when we play and we want people to enjoy their time out here and I hope more people come.”

Through the first three games, junior outfielder Katie Clark recorded seven hits and four runs. Clark was named the 2018 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year.

“It was some good teams that we were playing and I am really proud of how everybody came out,” Clark said. “I try to get on base so that the girls behind me can bring in some runs.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green women’s softball will play Kent State and Baylor next weekend in Waco, Texas.

Featured Image: Mid-swing, junior Lacy Gregory makes contact with the ball. The Mean Green left Lovelace Stadium with a win against Northwestern State. Image by: Kara Dry.