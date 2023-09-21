North Texas Swimming and Diving team to attend 1st invitational in Okla. this weekend

The North Texas swimming and diving season starts off with their first invitational at the Sam Freas Invite in Edmond, OK on Sept. 23.

The preparation for this upcoming season began months back in the spring. The team’s primary season began the last week of August and goes through March. They then take a two to three week break and transition into their spring season and training.

Head Coach Brittany Roth said the team’s spring training involves lots of personalized skill training.

“Getting down to the different disciplines […] sprinters, it’s a lot of explosiveness, reaction time, just overall being stronger so they can pull more water per stroke,” Roth said. “For our distance girls, it’s more endurance, it’s being able to handle a larger workload so the effects of a three or four day championship […] they’re able to handle that on the last day.”

Players then continue working on these skills in the summer, with some players training at home with club teams. But after another two to three weeks off, they are right back. Roth said this structure allows the players to continuously improve on their skills.

“Everything kind of builds on itself,” Roth said. “All the work they did over the summer is what they’re coming through the door with and what we’re working from to move forward.”

Junior freestyle and butterfly swimmer Shaena McCloud said the amount of time the team spends together creates a lot of their chemistry.

“We all have unique things about ourselves that are different, we all process things differently, yet we all find a way to somehow get fused together,” McCloud said. “We’re able to look at each other and know what we need.”

While the players do not have a traditional offseason, Diana Cobb, senior backstroke and individual medley swimmer, said Roth prioritizes their rest and recovery when they need it.

“I love that she cares about me as a person,” Cobb said. “There were times when I was like, ‘I feel awful and I’m still going to swim.’ That’s just who I am, I never want to be away from a pool. But she’ll be like, ‘Do what you can.’”

Last year when Cobb recorded a 0:54 time in her 100-yard backstroke competition, she knew immediately that it was one of her best times. But she felt exhausted leaving the water — she had just competed in five events that day and was finally done. Cobb felt supported and cared for when Roth quickly came up to her and gave her a hug, telling her she was so proud of her.

Cobb said she even has a photo of the moment and that it is one of her favorite pictures.

“I was so exhausted and she was just joking around with me and […] we were just in the moment, so happy,” Cobb said.

Cobb said a part of the reason she joined the program to begin with was because of Roth.

“I adore Brittany,” Cobb said. “I chose this program because she’s so real and I feel like you don’t get that as much in higher programs, a lot of people care about numbers and performance and she cares about you […] and what you’re going to do after the program.”

That last year, the swim and dive team competed against teams in the American Athletic Conference a year ahead of the rest of the sport programs at the university.

Looking to this year, Cobb hopes the team will perform better with a better understanding of what to expect.

“Going into the American [Athletics Conference] last year, I think we didn’t know what to expect,” Cobb said. “I think knowing what to expect this year, we’re just going to come in and dominate and take down a lot of those records.”

Featured Image: Credit UNT Athletics