North Texas’ Valerie Valerian and Rhett Robinson invited to Team USA Volleyball tryouts

Outside hitters for North Texas volleyball Valerie Valerian and Rhett Robinson received invitations to partake in tryouts for the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team, according to a press release by Mean Green Sports News. The tryouts will be held over the weekend of Feb. 21 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Valerian earned a bid with the U.S. Collegiate National Team last summer while being named to consecutive first-team All-Conference USA honors. She was also named honorable mention to the 2019 AVCA All-Region, leading with team-highs of 465 kills and 350 digs.

Robinson looks to find a spot on the roster after her sophomore season earning first-team All-C-USA with North Texas. Robinson finished her 2019 campaign with 264 kills while missing a month with an injury.

“I’m so excited for these two players to have this opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the NCAA,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “[Valerian] and [Robinson] will do great in that competitive environment, and I know they will represent North Texas very well.”

A total of 214 invited athletes from 94 different colleges will be trying out in the event throughout the weekend. Three-time Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Karch Kiraly, along with the national team coaching staff, will decide who makes the roster.

One potential spot is open for the U.S. National Women’s team, including 56 spots open for the other U.S. Collegiate National Team programs. Selections for the U.S. Collegiate National Teams will be made by the end of March.

