North Texas Volleyball finishes 0-2 against University of Tulsa

North Texas ended its two-game series against the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 0-2 at the North Texas Volleyball Center on Friday.

The Mean Green fell to Tulsa in four contested sets to open the series on Thursday and dropped the series in five contested sets on Friday.

The opening game against the Golden Hurricanes was a highly contested match with a score line of 25-22, 23-25, 19-25 and 21-25. Senior opposite Treyaunna Rush matched her season-high mark with 17 kills and added three blocks.

“We are either up or down,” North Texas Head Coach Kristee Porter said. “We have to find constituency and smooth those moments out. ”

Senior libero Aleeyah Galderia finished Thursday with a career-high three service aces and collected 22 digs. Galderia has pushed her career digs number past the 1,600 mark and moves closer to second place on the all-time North Texas dig leaderboard.

Galdeirs could potentially pass North Texas Athletics Hall of Famer Sarah Willey, who holds the spot with 1,786, before the end of the season, as she is averaging 15 digs per game. If she maintains this average, she will finish the season with 1,823 digs — 366 digs away from first-place holder and 2022 North Texas Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Jessica Hulsebosch.

The Mean Green (9-9, 3-2) fought Tulsa (10-6, 3-2) in a five-set effort (25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 7-25, 11-15) with 11 lead changes and 24 tie scores in their match on Friday.

Outside hitter Anyse Smith tallied a team-high 14 points with 12 kills and four blocks, while Treyaunna Rush matched the points output with 14 kills. Junior outside hitter Aryn Johnson recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 kills and 11 digs, two blocks and one service ace.

Junior setter Ceci Harness posted 25 assists and 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the year. She also registered her first kill of the season and an ace.

“I’m hoping this game is a reality check for them [North Texas],” Porter said. “A loss is your motivation and to take care of business.”

Following the loss, the Mean Green concludes the homestand 9-9 overall.

“Mean Green fans need to come out and support their peers,” Mean Green parent Steve Limoges said. “They hit pretty hard, and North Texas is the team to watch.”

The Mean Green will travel on the road to Birmingham, AL, to play against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. North Texas is 10-3 in the previous matchups between the two schools with the last win coming in five sets in 2022. The teams will play on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Featured Image: A Mean Green Volleyball player hits the ball at the game against Tulsa on Sept. 29, 2023. Shania Maugham