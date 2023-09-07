North Texas Volleyball loses head to head battle in final set

North Texas Volleyball lost against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night in a five-set match (9-25, 25-21 19-25, 25-18, 9-15.)

The North Texas Volleyball Center had an attendance of over 700 for the second straight home game. On Monday night, the Center had its third-largest attendance in North Texas Volleyball Center history of over 750 people.

Stephen F. Austin (5-1) opened the first set 4-2. In the set, there were 11 ties and four lead changes. Outside hitter Aaryn Johnson would steer the way for the offense with a scoring play and crowd reaction putting the team up 13-11.

The Mean Green came close at 20-18 before SFA scored six unanswered points. North Texas maintained a lead throughout the second set, tying seven times and taking the lead 11 times. Trinity Watts would post her first kill of the night to get an early 3-1 lead. Mean Green’s largest lead came at four points resulting in a set win.

Set three set the tone for the remainder of the game, as SFA went on to go on a five-point run at the end of the set. North Texas would lose 25-19.

Set four was a favorable set for the Mean Green, resulting in a cleat set win. Middle back Sh’Diamond Holly help kickstarted the 7-0 run with a deny of the kill. A series of challenges later turned the tide in favor of the team.

The first challenge by Porter came in her favor flipping the score to 17-14. A few moments later, a close call came at 22-19 with North Texas up. The call was overturned to 23-18 with still a comfortable lead. Johnson then sealed the set win for 25-18 for the Mean Green.

During set five, outside hitter Aaryn Johnson collected her season-high 16th kill in the final set.

SFA was up 7-5 when Mean Green Head Coach Kristee Porter made her first timeout of the set. SFA went up 13-7 before the second and final timeout was called. North Texas came back to score two points before falling in the final set at 15-9.

“We have a very physical offensive team,” Porter said. “If we can control the elements of serving tough and receiving the ball well we can win these games.”

Aaryn Johnson finished the night with 17 kills and hit .324 for the night, leading the Mean Green in kills. Junior opposite hitter Truli Levy finished with 11 kills and finished with a .381, leading the team in hit percentage while sophomore setter Kamryn Scroggins posted her first double-double of the season with 15 assists and 14 digs. Junior setter Ceci Harness led North Texas in assists with 28.

Senior libero Aleeyah Galdeira moved into third place on the Mean Green career digs list against Houston last Friday. Galdeira sits at 1,475 career digs with her eyes on second place, currently 312 digs shy.

Galdeira collected 16 digs to mark the fifth consecutive match in which she has led the team in the category. She also had nine assists and picked up one service ace.

North Texas will next be on a road stretch with two games at the UCF Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The Mean Green plays Florida State followed by a game against the University of Central Florida.

The last time North Texas faced off against Florida State was 45 years ago. This will be their second matchup ever in the program’s 48 years.

“How do you avoid a team for so long?” Porter said. “We have one practice day before we play, so we will try to get a lot in before then.”

North Texas has a 1-0 all-time series record against Florida State after only facing them once in a neutral match on October 21, 1978.

Featured Image: Mean Green Volleyball player Aleeyah Galderia falls to the ground after missing the ball against Stephen F. Austin at North Texas Volleyball Center on Sept. 6, 2023. Charlie Shanks