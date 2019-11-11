North Texas volleyball lost last conference road game to the Miner

North Texas (15-10, C-USA 9-4) volleyball lost against the Miner (13-12, C-USA 6-6) in four sets. UTEP won in set one, set three, and set four by 26-24 25-16, and 25-16. North Texas won set two by 25-21. This lost their per road game winning streak in conference play. North Texas starters were freshman defense specialist Aleeyah Galdeira, sophomore setter Kailyn O’Neal, junior middle blocker Miranda Youmans, sophomore outside hitter Rhett Robinson, junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian, freshman middle blocker Alysha Johnson, and libero Jordan Burks.

Valerian had 22 kills with a hitting percentage of 29.6, 11 digs, and three aces giving her a double double in the match. Youmans had the highest hitting percentage with 30.8, six kills, and five blocks. O’Neal had 33 assists, seven digs, and two blocks. Robinson had two blocks, two digs, and 12 kills. Burks had 14 digs, three assist, and an ace. Senior defense specialist Olivia Petnicki had an ace and a dig.

The Mean Green had 45 kills which is less than the Miners who had 50 kills. North Texas had double the attack errors than UTEP with 30 errors to 15 errors. The Mean Green had a low hitting percentage of 12.2 compared to UTEP with 29.2 hitting percentage as a team. North Texas had more service aces than their opponent the Miner by six aces to three aces. UTEP had one more assist then the Mean Green with 43 assists to 42 assists. The Miner had more digs than North Texas by 50 digs to 49 digs. North Texas had less block than the Miner with 12 blocks compared to eight blocks.

For the Miner of UTEP, red-shirt freshman middle blocker Kenidy Howard had nine kills with hitting percentage of 27.8 and three blocks. Sophomore setter Kristen Fritsche had the best hitting percentage with 100%, a kill, an ace, 11 digs, and 22 assists. Junior middle blocker Mallory Yost had seven blocks and nine kills with a hitting percentage of 57.1. Senior defense specialist Erika Sianez had 13 digs, two assist, and an ace.

UP NEXT: North Texas will play on Saturday Nov. 16 in Denton at noon for their last home game of the season against UTSA.