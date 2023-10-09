North Texas Volleyball splits road trip series 1-1

North Texas split its road trip series 1-1 as the team lost against East Carolina on Sunday at Minges Coliseum on Sunday.

The Mean Green opened up its weekend road trip against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday.

North Texas extended its winning streak against UAB to six matches with its three-set sweep (25-22, 25-22, 25-19). Senior outside hitter Anyse Smith posted double-digit kills for the fourth consecutive match — her longest streak since 2021, when she closed the season with 10 in a row at McNeese.

Senior Libero Aleeyah Galdeira finished with her first kill of the season and a pair of aces late in the first to spark a 7-0 run that pushed the Mean Green into their first lead. Galdeira added six digs and three assists to her season totals.

North Texas held UAB to a .065 hitting percentage, the second-lowest mark for an opponent this season.

The Mean Green (10-9, 4-2) could not hold out against the East Carolina University in a four-set fight (25-22, 25-22, 25-19) with nine ties and six lead changes through the match. Smith led North Texas with a season-best mark of 15 kills, with career highs of 54 attacks and six blocks. Smith currently leads the team in conference play with 78 kills on 185 attacks over 26 sets.

Senior middle blocker Sh’Diamond Holly averaged .455 with 6 kills on 11 attacks and retained the conference lead in hitting percentage with a mark of .447 on the season.

“We had great play from Anyse Smith and Trey Rush today,” Mean Green Head Coach Kristee Porter said. “But we’re struggling to find a supporting cast that can contribute offensively.”

Senior opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush hit the 1,000 collegiate kills milestone on Sunday.

“This accomplishment means a lot to me,” Rush said. “Having over half of my career kills at North Texas shows how much confidence my team has in me and how much work I put in over the past year and a half.”

Following the loss, North Texas concluded the road trip with a 10-10 record overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Mean Green will play a pair of home matches versus UTSA on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at the North Texas Volleyball Center on ESPN+.

Featured Image: Credit Mean Green Sports