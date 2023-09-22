North Texas wins 6-0 against Rice in first home conference game

The Mean Green women’s soccer team (7-2-0) beat their rivals, Rice University (2-8-1), 6-0 on Saturday in the team’s first home conference game.

The game started slow with North Texas maintaining a majority of the possession as Rice’s defense sat back, awaiting the attack until the 27th minute, when junior forward Bailey Wesco scored. She dribbled the ball past two defenders on the left of the box before placing a curving shot into the left side of the goal.

Wesco missed the last conference game against Memphis due to knee trouble but she says the knee is no longer a problem.

“I felt like I was out for a year but it had only been a week,” Wesco said. “It is good to get back out there with my teammates.”

The Mean Green ended the second half with 10 shots and five on target while Rice had only two shots with zero on target.

The scoring would continue for North Texas as senior forward Devyn Flannery would score off an assist by senior defender Madi Starrett less than five minutes into the second half.

Rice would attempt to press on defense deep into the Mean Green defense with both teams exchanging possession for almost 20 minutes until Bailey Wesco would enter Rice’s box with her defender draped on her back. The defender would make a challenge for the ball but Wesco pushed it forward, forcing unclean contact that resulted in a successful penalty for graduate midfielder Jenna Sheely.

Just under a minute later, freshman midfielder Mia Bernard would score her first collegiate goal after a one-on-one encounter with the Rice goalkeeper.

North Texas would continue to lay on the attack with multiple shots being taken on Rice’s goal unsuccessfully until Flannery would return for her second goal of the game following a bouncing pass from senior goalkeeper Maddie Ogden in the 77th minute.

“We want to have as much confidence [as possible] going into the rest of the season,” Flannery said. “If we can just get our momentum going now […] it will just prepare us better.”

In the 88th minute, freshman forward Alexis Miller scored her first collegiate goal off an assist by graduate forward Megan Brouse.

Sheely and Flannery both move to 11 career goals for the Mean Green following the game, tying them at 37th all-time in university history.

“You saw how potent our offense is and we shut them out,” North Texas Head Coach John Hedlund said. “It was an all-around solid win.”

The Mean Green will travel to San Antonio, TX, to play against the University of Texas-San Antonio next Thursday, continuing the team’s conference play.

Featured Image: Avery Barron, midfielder, kicks a soccer ball at the Mean Green Soccer Stadium on Sept. 21, 2023. MaKenzie Givan