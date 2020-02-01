North Texas women’s basketball lose to Rice

North Texas women’s basketball (9-12, 3-6 Conference-USA) loses to Rice (14-6, 9-0 C-USA) by a score of 67-52.

The Mean Green starters were freshman point guard N’Yah Boyd, freshman guard Randi Thompson, junior guard Trena Mims, redshirt junior forward Madison Townley and senior post Anisha George. Head Coach Jalie Mitchell mentioned that redshirt junior guard Callie Owens is unable to play basketball for awhile. The team now has eight players on the roster that are available to play.

“I think it helps her [Boyd] from a confidence level as a freshman,” Mitchell said. “I thought she [Boyd] did just fine.”

Boyd led the with 20 points, two rebounds, two steals and three assists. Thompson ended up with seven points and two rebounds. George had seven points, three rebounds and one steal. Mims received five points. Townley had five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sophomore forward Charlene Shepard got seven rebounds, seven points, three steals and a block. Junior guard Summer Jones finished with two points. Freshman point guard Jazion Jackson accumulated with two points and a rebound.

“The third quarter obviously was not good for us offensively,” Mitchell said. “I don’t necessarily think we took a lot of bad shots but I do think we settled.”

From the Rice Owls, junior center Nancy Mulkey accumulated 21 points, six rebounds,two blocks and an assist. Senior guard Erica Ogwumike got 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Freshman forward Lauren Schwartz had eight points, six rebounds and an assist. Junior guard Sydne Wiggins ended up with six points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

“They [Rice] are unlike anybody else in the conference from a match-up standpoint,” Mitchell said. “They have two all-conference players in Ogwumike and Mulkey.”

As a team, North Texas accumulated 20 rebounds compared to the Owls with 38 rebounds. Owls got more second chance points than the Mean Green with 11 to six points. North Texas and Rice both had six fast break points.

The Mean Green received less bench points than Rice with 15 points to 11 points. North Texas had more points off of turnover than Rice with 13 points to 11 points. Rice outscored the Mean Green in the paint by 40 to 34.

“I would have loved to see more than one person in double figures,” Mitchell said. “Somebody else has got to pick up and step up, you know, get it done.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will play Middle Tennessee on Feb. 6.

Featured Image: Freshman point guard N’yah Boyd dribbles past opponent at the UNT vs. Rice game on Feb. 1, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell.