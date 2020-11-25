North Texas women’s basketball opens season with win, Quincy Noble’s debut performance

Exactly 39 weeks since North Texas (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) women’s basketball played their last game, the Mean Green opened the season with an 87-71 win over Tarleton State (0-1, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) who played their first Division I matchup for women’s basketball.

The Mean Green outrebounded Tarleton State 43-31 overall and 44 points came from the North Texas bench.

“It’s really a collective effort,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I think that is how it is going to be throughout the season. Whatever minutes you have, own them, and the next person that comes in will do the same thing.”

Four North Texas transfer players made their debuts in Wednesday’s matchup, including sophomore guard Quincy Noble, junior forward Rochelle Lee, junior guard Destiny Brooks and senior forward Emma Villas-Gomis.

The Mean Green fell behind 6-0 early to the Texans and faced an 18-13 deficit in the first quarter. In the second quarter, North Texas outscored the Texans 31-15 after shooting 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) on 3-point attempts. Noble scored 12 points in the second quarter alone and made 2-of-2 3-point attempts to give the team a 44-33 halftime lead.

“It felt really good being out there with the team,” Noble said. “My teammates having faith in me really sparked me getting back on track.”

Through the first half, Tarleton State was held to zero assists and was outrebounded by North Texas 28-14.

In the second half the North Texas bench tallied 27 points, where Noble, senior guard Summer Jones and freshman guard Maddie Cleary made successful 3-point shots.

Freshman Tommisha Lampkin led the bench’s scoring efforts by posting 12 points in the second half, shooting 5-of-6 attempts (83.3 percent) in field goals.

Offensively Tarleton had one successful 3-point attempt on the night coming from junior guard Emily Cunningham in the third quarter. The Mean Green defense held the Texans to 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) shooting 3-pointers.

Noble led the Mean Green in points with 17, sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd led with six assists and senior forward Madison Townley led in rebounds with 11.

Freshman guard Iyana Dorsey led the Texans with 18 points and one assist, and junior forward Marissa Escamilla led Tarleton State with seven rebounds.

UP NEXT: North Texas women’s basketball travels to Austin to take on Texas Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Mean Green’s next four games are on the road and return home Dec. 22 against Oklahoma State.

Featured Image: Sophomore point guard N’yah Boyd shoots a 3-pointer during the Conference USA tournament against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on March 11, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas