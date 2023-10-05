Mid-season review of North Texas women’s soccer team

The North Texas soccer team’s record is currently at the best it has been since 2015, taking into consideration only the first 10 games played so far.

While it is too early to make predictions for the 2023 post-season, the 2015 team did go on to win the Conference-USA championship and went on to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the, at the time, 15th-ranked Texas Tech, but ultimately lost.

The team has won eight out of the first 10 games in the 2023 season, not including a canceled game against Incarnate Word in September. Despite the Mean Green’s entrance to the American Athletic Conference this year, they have hit the ground running against their new conference opponents, with a current conference record of 2-1. One of the two wins was against long-time rivals Rice 6-0, with this win being the largest scoring differential in a matchup between the two teams ever.

Not only has North Texas defeated several teams, but the score margin for each win thus far has been high — averaging at two goals or more in difference. The other two times this has happened in the university’s history occurred in 2021 and 2022.

In each game the Mean Green have lost this season, the opponents were strong. The team lost against Texas Tech 1-6 in August and Memphis 0-2 in September. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 in the NCAA RPI rankings, while Texas Tech is ranked eighth and Memphis is ranked 12th. Despite these losses, North Texas has moved to 27th in the rankings, making them the second-highest-ranked team in the American Athletic Conference behind the aforementioned Memphis.

The team is having a great collective season, and several players are experiencing breakout seasons. Sophomore forward Summer Brown, junior forward Bailey Wesco, sophomore forward Kat Burnell and senior midfielder Jenna Sheely have all led the Mean Green attack to one of the strongest across country. As rankings currently stand, they have the fifth most goals in the nation, just behind teams like Clemson and Texas.

Brown currently has seven goals, leading the team in scoring while Sheely is right behind her at six. Burnell has four assists and four goals, tied with senior midfielder Rachel Roebuck and sophomore defender Peyton Renfro for the most assists on the team. Wesco, a transfer from Oklahoma, has also grown into her own on the team with four goals and one assist.

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s attacking success is the flexibility of its front three. The team normally plays in a 4-3-3 formation with two wingers, Brown at left wing and Wesco at right wing, and a central striker, Burnell. While most teams stick with this positioning, all of the front three players have the freedom to move into a different position based on the situation, with Brown moving into the striker position while Burnell moves to the right-wing position every so often. This creates confusion for the defense and is unique to this team.

The defense for the team has been strong throughout the year with sophomore defender Peyton Renfro, redshirt sophomore defender Meghan Schwertner, sophomore defender Mia Merritt and senior defender Madi Starrett all contributing to keeping the Mean Green goal safe. Senior goalkeeper and transfer from Colorado State Maddie Ogden has also done her part, holding seven clean sheets throughout the 10 games with a save percentage of .804. If she maintains this percentage, she will have the seventh-highest career save percentage in North Texas history.

Another key part of the Mean Green’s play is the midfield’s possession of the ball during the game. Sheely, Roebuck and senior midfielder Avery Barron have all commanded the midfield during the North Texas games, with the game against Rice being a display of possession-based offense and all three holding off a high press from the Rice attackers.

The Mean Green have the numbers and pass the eye test for a great team. They hold a higher goal total than any other team in the AAC and have an average of less than one goal against them per game. As the season slowly marches toward the AAC championship tournament, the future for the team holds potential.

Featured Image: Summer Brown forward sprints to the soccer ball during the game against Rice on Sept. 21, 2023. MaKenzie Givan