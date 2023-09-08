North Texas wrestling team makes a resurgence on campus due to new participation level

Junior wrestler Charles “Chase” Saba arrived at the University of North Texas hoping to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level.

While he was initially excited to join the university’s wrestling team, he would soon learn during the first meeting of the year that the club was in disarray. Now a junior majoring in computer science, Saba is the president of the newly reestablished team, but it took a lot to get to where the club is now.

“We had a hall-of-fame wrestler, Andre Metzger, as the coach but when I got to the university, I couldn’t find any information about it,” Saba said. “I started reaching out to the athletic center and found out that we used to have a club, but the old president left because it kind of got knocked out because of COVID. And basically, everybody left the club to dust.”

Saba was left with a heavy duty to try and get the club back in order. The first task at hand was to try to get people regularly involved with the club itself. According to Saba, the club his first year started out with 10 members, but it was difficult to retain the full amount of participants.

“Wrestling is a sport where a lot of people drop out,” Saba said. “We had a lot of floaters that would come by, but at the end of the year we had seven people go to conference.”

Having just started leading the club, Saba would go around campus, promoting the team and encouraging students to, at least, look into membership during the rebuilding of the organization.

“It was really difficult because I didn’t know anything,” Saba said. “One of the main issues was that I was a freshman, and it’s kind of unheard of for a freshman to start a program.”

Saba persevered, and through this process, he could only be left with a big smile. While morale was high within the club, the next issue arose. The club required funds to operate, but Saba had no prior experience handling the financial side of running a club or team.

“We couldn’t have rebuilt this program without him,” Head Coach Dennis McInerney said. “He was collecting dues and recruiting people all while he was still a student.”

Though all these problems came about and put a lot more pressure on Saba to get the club back on track, he got a lot of help from former wrestlers and Coach McInerney.

“Chase was a leader,” said John Prost, junior and wrestling club treasurer. “I appreciate how much of a humble guy he is.”

The club now has a full sparing room and over 80 people interested in joining the team. The club is registered with the National Collegiate Wrestling Association and participates in the Southwest Conference, competing against teams like UT Austin and Texas Christian University.

“We have a coach, we have a place to practice and we’re able to compete,” Saba said. “I think we’re going to be a good team this year.”

Featured Image: UNT Wrestling members John Prost (left) and Chase Saba (right) pose in front of the Hurley administration building on Aug. 29, 2023. Makayla Brown