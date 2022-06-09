‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has the high ground halfway through its first season

When looking back over the last couple of decades, there has been no main character more loved than Obi-Wan Kenobi. From iconic quotes to exquisite facial hair, the impact the character has had on pop culture has been something special. When the show was announced it brought the normally divided Star Wars fanbase together.

Seeing how good things never last, especially for Star Wars fans, the show has arguably divided them more than ever before. The show is halfway through its first season, and it has been nothing but brilliant so far. Even though Star Wars refuses to use new and interesting characters to build upon one of the most successful franchises ever, relying on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will always be a recipe for success.

Obi-Wan spends his current life watching over a young Luke Skywalker, while also avoiding being hunted by the Empire. Circumstances detour him from his normal life, taking him down a path where he comes face to face with his old friend Anakin Skywalker, who is now fully terrorizing the galaxy as Darth Vader.

This may come as a complete shock to many, but Ewan McGregor shows us why Obi-Wan Kenobi is as loved as he is. He steps right back in without missing a beat. This show was always going to be a success with McGregor back in the fold.

There are always criticisms about the lack of original characters in new Star Wars projects, but this show has already given us some memorable new faces. Moses Ingram plays the Inquisitor Reva, who has brought some new life to this franchise. Her character is hunting down Kenobi, and while she may feel she has the best path to get to him, almost all of her colleagues think she doesn’t have what it takes.

Ingram is electric in the role, and I would not be surprised if her character gets more development and growth in the show than anyone else. Sung Kang plays the Fifth Brother, another Inquisitor on the hunt for Kenobi. The design of the Fifth Brother is menacing and threatening, giving every viewer the impression our main characters may be in trouble.

The biggest downside to these prequel shows is there will never be any true danger. Anytime Kenobi finds himself in a life-threatening situation, you know he is going to make it out okay because we know how he really dies in the end. There are still some great instances of suspense, but the thought of us losing this character is nonexistent.

This is why the new characters introduced work extremely well. We have never seen them before and we don’t know where this story is going to take them. Even though they are aligned with the Empire, you can’t help but pay a little more attention when they are on screen because their fate is unknown.

What separates this show from the other Disney+ shows, Marvel and Star Wars included, is there seems to be no room for fan theories making unrealistic expectations for the show. Everything has been formulaic and simple, which works just as much as it exhausts. I could be feeling the Star Wars and Marvel fatigue a little more than most, but my limit feels like it has been reached for shows and movies like this.

On paper everything is great, but Star Wars needs to move in directions it never has before, with characters we have never seen. It is what made “The Mandalorian” so great until they crammed Luke Skywalker in there for the finale of its second season.

Darth Vader makes his grand return in this series. When talking about the most iconic movie villain of all time, Vader tends to be the top choice, and this show wastes no time in strengthening those arguments. He is out to make Kenobi suffer slowly, which would raise the stakes if we didn’t know what happens between these characters down the line.

It is still insane to watch Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi interact in 2022 and the showrunners know it is what everyone wants to see the most. The show gets progressively more exciting with each episode, so audiences could be in for a real treat over the next couple of weeks. There are problems here and there, but millions still tune in every week to see what is going to happen next.

Sar Wars fans can be so uncivilized and seeing their review bombs of the show have been truly heartbreaking. It may not be perfect, but at the end of the day, so many people have put so much time and effort into this show. So instead of dealing in absolutes, sit back and appreciate having one of the most iconic characters of all time back in the spotlight.

Jaden’s Rating: 3.5/5