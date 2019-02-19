Off-campus IHOP closes doors, relocating to Rayzor Ranch

The IHOP in Denton officially closed its doors at 1001 North Texas Blvd. on Sunday and will move to Rayzor Ranch. The new IHOP, located at 3200 N. Interstate 35, will open for business March 4.

The restaurant’s closure of its location adjacent to UNT follows a decision made in August 2017 by the UNT System Board of Regents to authorize the use of eminent domain to acquire the property on which IHOP and a now-demolished McDonald’s formerly operated.

Scot Thomas, area director for IHOP in North Texas, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that “a lot of students” made up the restaurant’s business due to the location’s proximity to UNT.

Drawing and painting freshman Henry Evan Thomas said that a late-night meal at the IHOP was his first “sense of community” at UNT.

“I went with my art LLC during First Flight week — we decided to go at like three in the morning and it was really fun,” Thomas said.

IHOP’s closure at its North Texas Blvd. location comes just days after the UNT Board of Regents voted to acquire Avenue C properties through means of purchase and the use of eminent domain.

The new IHOP in Rayzor Ranch will host a job fair at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: An IHOP just west of the University of North Texas campus intends to move to Rayzor Ranch Town Center and is set to open March 4. Courtesy DRC/Jake King.