Off-Campus Student Services resource fair connects students with Denton community

Last Monday, the Off-Campus Student Services kicked off their first Campus and Community Resource Fair of the year, which allows all students to receive information on free resources provided by the university.

At the beginning of each semester, the Off-Campus Student Services holds an event to allow graduates, off-campus, non-traditional, commuters and student parents to connect with resources provided on and off campus. Some of the partnerships include Complete Care, Denton Public Library and Denton County Friends and Family. Holding the event at the beginning of the semester allows students to utilize the resources as soon as possible.

“What I did was over the summer, my [graduate assistant] and I spent weeks looking up every major resource that we thought could be beneficial to our student population based on our student population needs, and we sent them all invitations,” said Laura Beck, the Off-Campus Student Services coordinator and a doctorate student. “They get invitations to come do stuff like this all the time, so the fact that they chose to come to us and show some love to our campus community, I think it speaks a lot about how much Denton cares about the UNT students.”

With past fairs having roughly 22 participants, the recent fair held a record-breaking 43 participants, Beck said. The idea of contacting numerous organizations began the fall semester started.

Beck said the fair is one of her non-negotiable events, meaning that whichever events get canceled or rained on, the Campus and Community Resources Fair will take place for students. Participants at the event, such as the Denton Public Library, love the opportunities to reach out to the community.

“Anytime we’re called to come out and connect with the community and let them know about the great services the library has to offer, we say yes,” said Jennifer Bekker, Denton Public Library director of libraries and university alumna. “I hope that they will remember that UNT is part of a larger community and that they have access to resources in the city of Denton in addition to campus resources.”

As the Denton community continues to grow, so does its commuter population. Nearly 80 percent of students commute to the university, according to the Off-Campus Student Services website. In hopes of having students feel comfortable contacting the UNT Police Department in any situation, they joined the event to spread awareness.

“I know that UNT has a diverse population; students who are commuters or have class late, it’s a good opportunity to be here to let everybody know that we are here for you, not just for students that live on campus,” UNTPD Communication Relations Corporal David Causey said. “If we’re out doing events like this and we’re talking and just real causally like, ‘Hey if you need anything, just let us know.’ Hopefully, they’ll come and talk to us a little bit more so they will feel more comfortable with calling us if they need us.”

The participants of the fair are hopeful that students will utilize their resources as they are here to help and spread the word to other students.

“All of these people are here to help, and they’re all coming with the intention of recognizing that UNT and [the] Denton community are struggling with a lot of things and how can we work together and how can we support you,” Beck said. “That’s the attitude that all of these vendors are bringing in. They all genuinely care, which is huge because you don’t always get people who genuinely care.”

For students that missed the fair, the Off-Campus Student Services will hold another one at the beginning of the spring semester.

Featured Image: Students gather at the Complete Care table for the Campus and Community Resource Fair on Sept. 18, 2023. Hannah Sutherland