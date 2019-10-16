Older generations needs to start paying attention to the younger generations

When climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, gave a speech at U.N.’s Climate Action Summit, she shamed politicians for not taking climate change serious enough. She believes that they have damaged the Earth and therefore destroyed her childhood. Moreover, after the Parkland shooting, Emma Gonzalez and other students protested in the #NeverAgain movement.

In strong, politically-based movements and speeches like these, there tends to be a shift in opinions with older generations and newer ones. But why is that?

Both of these campaigns discuss real issues that younger generations have already faced or are currently facing. We can already see the effects of climate change with harsher tropical storms, melting glaciers, rising ocean levels and many more problems related to our environment. The, even with our current gun laws, we still hear about mass shootings at grocery stores, movie theaters, schools and even concerts.

However, every time there is a protest in repose to these events, usually the leaders or main advocates of said protests are the younger generations.

Given this, it has lead me to believe that older generations either do not believe that change could happen, or they simply do not want to admit that our society is in danger because it is ultimately their fault.

They have time and time again proven reckless with taking care of our Earth, and they have also failed to see the importance in gun reform. These are just a few select movements that I am speaking about, but each time younger generations try to push our politicians and push our society to do better, the older generations seem intimidated. They fear that with change, it will “take away” their First Amendment right or they fear that other countries will pull away from negotiations if the current state of the Earth is actually discussed and dealt with.

Older generations have always complained about incoming generations being too lazy or being too involved with technology, yet when kids and young adults take a stand and want change or to better our society, previous generations say that we are exaggerating or being over-dramatic and that we should not discuss politics because we are simply too young and we do not know what we are talking about.

Yet when we back up our statements with statistics from credible sources, and when we cite from the census that they have given us over our own country, I struggle to see how that is being “dramatic.” We are not pulling out facts from random places wherever we can find them, we are simply showing them what they have already given us.

It is time that older generations really need to look at the change that the younger generations are trying to do.

They should not try to shame us or tell us that we are too young to understand the severity of these issues. They should not try to cover the fact that the reason why everything is at its harmful peak is because of them.

Since the older generations were careless with their actions, the incoming and current generations have to not clean up their mess.

We have to try to fight a million battles before we can even begin the war and they need to start listening.

Featured Illustration: Thomas Strimpel