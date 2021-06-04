On-campus vaccination clinic closure not expected to be permanent

The Student Health and Wellness Center recently halted new registrations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the university clinic, citing a reduction in the number of participants.

Kerry Stanhope, Assistant Director of the Meadows Center for Health Resources, said the stop of new registrations is not expected to be permanent.

“We expect to continue vaccinations, but we will probably move from a mass vaccination clinic model to more of an individual vaccination model,” Stanhope said. “We will clear out our registry first, then look into having the vaccine available in the clinic for patients to schedule vaccinations at more convenient times and possibly during an existing visit in the clinic.”

As of May 24, a total of 5,131 vaccinations had been administered by the center in Chestnut Hall. This includes first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses to reach full efficacy. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose.

“We have administered Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty and staff at UNT and staff from UNT System offices,” Stanhope said. “ […] If a patient is getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, we will schedule them for their second dose when we administer the first dose.”

As of March 29, all adults were eligible for vaccination at the university clinic. For the Pfizer vaccine, adults are identified as 16 years or older while the other approved vaccines classify adults as 18 years or older.

Some students, including Hunter Alford, history and secondary education junior, reported a comfortable and prompt experience at the university clinic.

“The experience was quick and easy,” Alford said. “I got an email telling me where to be and when. Then, I showed up that morning, scanned a QR code, signed in and both times within five minutes I had gotten my shot and was in the recovery room being monitored for 15 minutes to make sure I didn’t have side effects.”

Criminal justice senior Jay Howard also received a COVID-19 vaccine at the on-campus clinic.

“UNT was convenient since I lived on campus at Traditions hall, and I did appreciate that they were willing to do that for us,” Howard said. “[The staff was] great, responsive and tried their best to get us through our appointment swiftly.”

Alexa DeCarlo, an educational psychology graduate student, received her vaccine through the university clinic. She voiced concerns over its closure and is eager to see vaccinations continue on campus.

“I’m not sure why they would close the clinic,” DeCarlo said. “I feel that there would have been a decline in use anyways due to school letting out, however there are many students who live local that would definitely drive to get the vaccine on campus if they had the option to. It would definitely be beneficial to re-open, especially to ensure that students are able to be vaccinated before school starts again in August.”

Students who are looking to be vaccinated as soon as possible can find a list of available vaccine hubs on the Department of State Health Services website.

SHWC and Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Office is located in Chestnut Hall on UNT Campus on May 28, 2021. Image by Laura Nunez