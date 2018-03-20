One of last Quakertown houses moved to Historical Park

The Woods House, one of the last remaining Quakertown houses, was moved to the Denton County Historical Park on Feb. 15.

“It seemed appropriate that we could put it there and we could look at interpreting the house as the Woods family lived in it,” said Peggy Riddle, director of the Denton County Office of History and Culture.

The house was on land purchased by Habitat for Humanity. After evaluating the house, the organization decided it could not renovate it for a family.

The house was originally offered to the city of Denton, but the city was not capable of doing restoration on historic homes. Denton County accepted the offer, and the house was added to Historical Park, which is home to the Bayless-Shelby house, the Quakertown House and the Taylor Cabin.

Another Quakertown house was moved to Historical Park in 2004 and serves as the Denton County African-American museum.

It is not yet decided what the museum plans to do with the Woods House.

“It will be a good structure to [portray] the interpretation of Quakertown,” Riddle said.

William Evelyn Woods purchased the house in Quakertown for $600 during the first World War. He rented out the house while maintaining a cotton farm in Argyle.

Ethel Woods Gray, one of his daughters, lived at the house. She and Vora Woods Crutchfield are the surviving two of 10 siblings.

“I’m really excited, and I’m very happy that it is going to be preserved,” Gray said.

Gray was born in the house and remembers growing up there. She discussed living on a plot of land and playing in the field.

“Overall, it was enjoyable living there and people were very nice,” Gray said. “We had really nice neighbors that looked after one another.”

Crutchfield was born and raised in the house. She said she thinks it should be preserved but is saddened to see it moved.

“I feel a little sad to see it moved from the location I grew up,” Crutchfield said. “I just thought it would always be there.”

Over 50 African-Americans were forced to move from Quakertown, an African-American town, when the city of Denton voted to build a park on the land in 1921 for racially motivated reasons.

Quakertown was located between the College of Industrial Arts, which is now Texas Woman’s University, and the Denton Square. Civic groups started a petition to build a city park at Quakertown in the 1920s.

The petition went to city council with 150 signatures and was passed with a 367-240 vote. Many Quakertown homes moved to the Solomon Hills area while some residents left Denton.

The Woods’ house moved to 1015 Hill St. where it remained until Feb. 15, when it was moved to Historical Park.

“I know my dad would have been proud to see the home will be restored and given the honor that it should have,” Crutchfield said.

Featured Image: The Woods’ House was moved to the Denton County Historical Park. It is one of the last remaining Quakertown house in Denton. Jacob Ostermann