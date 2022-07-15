‘Only Murders in the Building’ reverses second season stigma

“Second seasons are tough, you know. But people keep dying, so I suppose there’s always a chance.”

Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building” is back for its second run. After last year’s triumph, The series is ready and determined to beat season two slights with its staple twists and turns, the series is ready and determined to beat season two slights.

We find our beloved trio, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, in the midst of yet another murder mystery. As an act of karma for the podcasters’ prior snooping, they now find themselves persons of interest in their landlady’s demise. With a list of tenants old and new, it’s once again up to the Only Murders crew to crack the case.

The high-stakes season opens with a cast of new members, including Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine. Though these additions may be a hassle for those keeping track of their at-home murder boards, they keep the season complex.

The show is seemingly forming a new dynamic for each of its main characters. Delevinge’s Alice brings out Mabel’s artistic side while teasing a possible romance. Schumer, who plays herself, adds conflict to Oliver’s future podcast plans. Leonora Folger, Bunny’s mother played by MacLaine, hints she might have a deeper connection to Charles and the investigation itself.

Each budding relationship brings something new out of the original mystery gang. This easily adds a sort of freshness to the show’s style sure to keep audiences engaged.

Aside from forming future conflicts and connections, the new cast also gives insight into other characters — past and present. Though some backgrounds still remain more shrouded than others, it’s already known these new friends may soon become prime suspects.

It’s clear the “Only Murders” writers understand the monotony of character dynamics that can quickly grow old after the first season. By introducing these new characters, they effectively create a new sense of intrigue and mystery reminiscent of the series premiere.

Early on, this season’s biggest riddles are the pasts of two series veterans — Bunny and Charles. Flashbacks of the two’s lives are scattered throughout the episodes, similar to those of Mabel and Tim Kono in the first season. Brief and incomplete, these scenes hint at deeper backgrounds for both the characters and their shared complex. Viewers quickly understand there are even more mysteries left uncovered about the Arconia and its tenants.

Audiences may think much about the show and its known cast has already been revealed. However, season two’s writers have ensured many twists in their investigation. Instead of solely relying on new characters to create confusion, they let viewers know there’s still more to question about their old favorites. This adds new intrigues for original fans while removing themselves from common second-season blunders.

If there’s one thing audiences want to see in their favorite characters, it’s development. These newly introduced secrets about the classic crew mean others can expect a more fleshed-out season. In doing so, the series is clearly trying its best to live up to its previous hype. By using its characters’ full potential, the show demonstrates a clear amount of love and respect for their stories.

One thing that remains the same about “Only Murders” is its heart and soul — the unlikely trio. Longtime friends and comedic icons Steve Martin and Martin Short continue to provide their classic quip-filled banter. Though highlighted as comedic reliefs, this season’s delving into their backgrounds hints at more in-depth scenes for the pair.

Selena Gomez’s performance is even stronger a second time. She masterfully mixes the character’s complex charisma and isolating mannerisms. While still a seemingly unlikely addition to the Martin-Short duo, the actress manages to keep up with their experienced timing.

Though not as balanced as season one, the chaos found in the second run of “Only Murders” continues to highlight its loveable quirkiness. As episodes continue to release through August, audiences are sure to find themselves sending the investigation in a whole new direction.

Samantha’s rating: 4/5