‘Oppenheimer’ provides explosive display through fusion of practical effects, star-studded cast

With its fusion of practical effects, all-star cast and emotional storytelling, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” blows past all expectations of what a biopic should be while delivering one of the most cinematic experiences of the year.

Coming off of the mixed reviews of his previous time-bending action flick, “Tenet,” Nolan’s latest breakout hit follows the titular physicist, Robert Oppenheimer, through his life before, during and after the creation of the atomic bomb. The story is told asynchronously, bouncing between the process of the bomb’s creation and the years after as the inner workings of the bomb and the man are revealed across the movie’s 3-hour runtime.

“Oppenheimer” goes all-in on its premise as a biopic, as there is not one scene that is not wholly connected to the physicist — even if he isn’t on the screen, the characters are discussing him or referencing his presence. Several of the film’s best scenes are intercut with closeups of Oppenheimer’s face, strikingly portrayed by Cillian Murphy. This dedication to the main character helps elevate the focus and allows Oppenheimer to be contradictory, intimate and intricate without confusing audiences.

Murphy’s portrayal of the central character is as wickedly complex as it is heartfelt, but he is far from the only outstanding performance, as the whole film is a showcase in acting ability. The star-studded cast shines at every point throughout the film, and there is not a single weak performance. Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. deliver riveting portrayals of Kitty Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss respectively, and provide amazing foils for Murphy’s conflict.

The film has received significant attention for casting actors with significantly less star power than some of their co-stars, but still deliver powerful performances. Josh Peck and Alden Ehrenreich are surprisingly stand-out in the film alongside the main characters without distracting from the story.

Every visual element is intentional and adds to the appreciation viewers can find in the film. Scenes are portrayed sporadically in black-and-white and color, a choice that initially seems to denote the time the scene takes place, but is later revealed to represent scenes that are in and out of Oppenheimer’s perspective.

“Oppenheimer” also makes expert use of surreal elements to communicate the characters’ feelings while simultaneously instilling them into the audience. Crowds of people cheering are unheard in silent moments in the film, Oppenheimer visualizes experiences described by others and sees things that may or may not have occurred.

Like any 3-hour film, “Oppenheimer”’s runtime can be felt toward the end of the movie. However, the film’s pivot from focusing on the atomic bomb to Strauss’ confirmation trial provides a freshness that helps keep viewers invested in the latter third of the movie.

Some viewers have critiqued the film’s lack of focus on the victims at Hiroshima and Nagasaki after two atomic bombs were dropped on the cities at the end of World War II, as well as the evacuation of citizens near the bomb’s test site. Public education on the effects of nuclear use is extremely important for the public to digest. However, in the context of Oppenheimer’s story in a film that already runs at three hours, there is little room to delve into those issues while still doing them justice.

“Oppenheimer” is absolutely a must-see for anyone who appreciates film. The film utilizes every technical and visual aspect of the medium to deliver a story that is as soul-crushing and emotional as it is socially and politically relevant. The longer runtime may cause hesitation with some viewers, but the downright explosive performances from every cast member is more than enough to captivate audiences for the full three hours.

Ayden’s rating: 4.5/5

