Original media’s success depends on audience engagement

This year has been a fantastic year for just about every form of media, but you would never know it by looking at what people have to say. A minute of scrolling through social media would reveal an absurd preference for negativity. One comment often seen is the lack of original ideas floating around in the entertainment world.

Everything is either a reboot or a sequel and good original ideas are nowhere to be found. This sentiment could not be further from the truth, all it takes is a little bit of effort to seek out those original ideas.

Yes, the most consumed media in the world today is overflowing with established stories. Star Wars and Marvel are on top of the media world, and it is clear they aren’t budging anytime soon. Even so, the claim loses weight when you look at all the original content that has come out.

Just this year alone, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was one of the freshest movies to grace the big screen. It took elements from big over-the-top action movies while intertwining them with real emotion and heart. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” only made 90 million at the box office. Another multiverse movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” made almost 950 million. If anything, creators are no longer to blame for their original ideas not getting the focus they deserve.

The same people who complain on the internet are the same ones who put no effort in finding original media to consume. All the previews and advertisements they see are going to be about sequels and big-budget projects because those movies are going to make the most money.

That’s not to say original ideas should be the only media making any money, but rather that original ideas should be seen.

Many seize the opportunity to tear projects down before they are even announced. Anytime there is a sequel or reboot announced, the comments are overflowing with negativity — but any press is good press. When original ideas are announced, they often get little to no traction.

There is nothing wrong with larger known franchises, like Marvel and Disney existing. They increase foot traffic so smaller films can thrive at the movie theater as well. Instead of pitting them against each other, we should really focus on letting them coexist. If you want to watch Marvel movies and only Marvel movies, go for it.

If you want to watch the avant-garde, three-hour movie with seven total lines of dialogue, go for it. What is so great about the entertainment world right now is the amount of content there is to pursue.

The biggest problem is people refuse to go out of their way to find what best suits them. Instead, they will spend their time complaining about how Obi-Wan Kenobi shouldn’t be getting a television show. People spent so much time complaining about the unoriginality of the new “Scream” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” they missed out on amazing original horror movies like “X” and “The Black Phone.”

The amount of money a movie makes is one thing, but the amount of support a movie gets is another. The box office earnings should never determine how good or bad a movie is. Smaller movies may not make Marvel money, but when they make a splash at the box office it is always nice to celebrate.

Featured Illustration By Erika Sevilla