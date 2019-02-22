Oscars 2019: What will win and what should win

The Oscars are upon us once more so now is the time for all levels of wild speculation to arise as to what films and what actors will win the esteemed golden trophy come Feb. 24.

As much as it hurts to say it, the Oscars are usually a predictable ceremony. However, this year seems like a wild card. For once in almost forever, there is no clear front runner for Best Picture this year and frankly, the other major categories seem to be riddled with uncertainty as to who will be crowned victor.

Nevertheless, below are my final predictions as to what I think will win and what I think should win:

Best Picture:

Will Win: “Roma”

Again, this is one of the more wide open races in recent memory, but my money is on Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical pic, “Roma.” “Roma” has played very well among other major awards shows and if history is any indication, then “Roma” should end up triumphant. However, many of the Academy members are still hesitant about Netflix, so this could harm its chances. However, it is arguably the best film of the bunch and that indeed counts for something specially considering some of the other nominees in this field. If “Roma” were to win, it would be the first Best Picture winner that is foreign, subtitled and released by Netflix, and if there was any film that deserved to achieve this honor, it would be “Roma.”

Should Win: “The Favourite”

Unfortunately, “The Favourite” has underperformed in other major awards circuits, but its whopping 10 nominations is certainly nothing to scoff at. While I am a massive fan of “Roma,” “The Favourite” is the film I keep coming back to thanks to its witty screenplay, brilliant performances and stunning production. It is the most bizarre film of the bunch no doubt, but that is what makes it stand out among the rest.

Best Director:

Will Win and Should Win: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Alfonso Cuaron crafted a stunning vision of the 1970s Mexico City he grew up in. As we go along with him, we feel all the emotions, anger and drama that he lived through too. For that, Cuaron deserves the distinction for allowing his audience to feel like we grew up right along side him. There is potential for an upset here with Spike Lee, but Cuaron still blazes through the others.

Best Actor:

Will Win: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Christian Bale had the leg up for quite some time, but Malek, who won the SAG and BAFTA, has sung his way to the very top. It’s a close race here, but expect Malek to come out victorious.

Should Win: Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

One of the more unfairly overlooked performances this entire awards season is perhaps the greatest one of the entire bunch. Cooper delivers his greatest performances to date as the ailing rock star Jackson Maine, and he deserves to be recognized for such an immense and affecting performance.

Best Actress:

Will Win: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

For being such a veteran actress, Close was sought to be the underdog in this category at first, but after her Golden Globe win, her momentum has only risen as time has passed. This is Close’s seventh Oscar nomination and it is looking like the Academy is set to reward her finally. It is such a volcanic performance, there is a reason she is the current front-runner.

Should Win: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Colman plays the frail Queen Anne with such an immaculate sense of ferocity, it is going to be hard to ignore her magnetic performance here. And we all know the Academy loves actors portraying historical figures. There is a chance for an upset here with Colman being the major dark horse in this category and honestly, I would like to see it.

Best Supporting Actor:

Will Win: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Despite some controversy with the placement of Ali in this category, Ali has won the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Critics Choice already, which seem to point to him definitely earning this win — his second time in three years.

Should Win: Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Once again, this is another one of the most understated performances this entire awards season, but also one that absolutely deserves the trophy. Grant is simply sensational, especially with his co-star Melissa McCarthy and it would be a shame for the Academy to miss out awarding one of the best performances in years.

Best Supporting Actress:

Will Win and Should Win: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

King missed out on even being nominated for the BAFTA or the SAG — which is always a strong indicator for who will win and only one person has won without being nominated for either — so in an already difficult category, she may lose to veteran nominee Amy Adams. BUT, she has still garnered an impressive amount of momentum which may very well indeed lead her to the win.

Best Animated Film:

Will Win and Should Win: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”

Disney and Pixar have been the reigning champ in this category for the last 11 years, which may end up hurting “Spider’s” chances, but this is a case of the classic underdog story. “Spider-Verse” has completely swept every other animated award possible and I can only imagine that leads to the win come Oscar night. And if there is indeed any movie that deserves it, it is “Spider-Verse”.

