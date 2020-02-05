North Texas Daily

Our favorite Black artists, performers and entertainers of the decade

February 05
2020
30th, January 2020

February is Black History Month, and we would be remiss to not highlight our favorite Black performers and speak on their contributions to TV, cinema, music and more. In each print edition of the Daily for the month of February, we will feature individuals from this list and touch on how they’ve helped shape their industry. We will also chat about our personal favorites on the Daily’s Dose podcast this Friday. We’ve compiled a list of our top performances by Black actors, artists and entertainers of the decade so that you can catch up on their work before reading about our featured figures and listening to Daily’s Dose.

Actors

Mahershala Ali: Wayne in season 3 of HBO’s “True Detective” (2019)

Danai Gurira: Michonne in seasons 3-10 of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” (2012-present); Okoye in “Black Panther,” (2018) “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Lupita Nyong’o: Adelaide / Red in “Us” (2019)

Zoe Kravitz: Bonnie in seasons 1 and 2 of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” (2018-2019)

Thandie Newton: Maeve in seasons 1 and 2 of HBO’s “Westworld” (2016-2018)

Chadwick Boseman: T’Challa / Black Panther in “Black Panther” (2018) and Andre Davis in “21 Bridges” (2019)

Zendaya: MJ in “SpiderMan: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spiderman: Far from Home” (2019); Rue in Euphoria (2019-present)

Anthony Mackie: Falcon in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Michael B Jordan: Adonis in “Creed” (2015) and Bryan in “Just Mercy” (2019)

Artists

Frank Ocean: “Channel Orange” (2012) and “Blonde” (2016)

Khalid: “American Teen” (2017)

The Weeknd: “Beauty Behind the Madness” (2015)

Beyonce: “Lemonade” (2017); “Everything is Love” (2018); “Homecoming” [Netflix fim] and “Homecoming: The Live Album” ( both 2018)

Kehlani: “SweetSexySavage” (2017) and “While We Wait” [EP] (2019)

Jaden Smith: “Syre” (2017) and “Erys” (2019)

Directors and other entertainers

Cynthia Erivo: Celie in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” (2018)

Shonda Rhimes: “Scandal” (2012-2018) and “How to Get Away with Murder” (2014-present)

Jordan Peele: “Get Out” (2017) and “Us” (2019)

Want to learn more about our personal favorite performances and why we love them so much? Tune into the Daily’s Dose podcast this Friday when we go more in depth about these amazing creatives.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas

