Our role in ending homelessness

Homelessness is a worldwide issue sustained by capitalism. It is at the center of every issue we are currently fighting for, making ignorance, not an option. Our perception of the problem directly affects how it is experienced and dealt with. Our only perception of homelessness should be one of a fight for adequate human rights instead of a consequence of unproductivity and “laziness.”

We all have a role in shifting how we view the issue of homelessness and those who are experiencing it.

The public’s ideas about homelessness can come from a variety of different factors. A person’s understanding of homelessness can develop from direct encounters when they are seen on the streets. However, it is important to recognize that most ideas regarding homelessness are shaped by media and stories rather than direct experiences.

Our indirect experiences with homelessness have a direct effect on how we think about the problem and, therefore, how we determine solutions for the issue. The internet, television, newspapers, books, etc., have a great influence on both the depiction of homelessness and their experience with homelessness. They are most often depicted as “lazy,” “addicts,” “public nuisances” and overall threats to public safety. This kind of stigma and harmful depiction works against solutions to the rising number of homeless people throughout the world.

The growth of homelessness has made the issue impossible to ignore. We see it every day from panhandling on the street to tent cities. How we move forward with our understandings of poverty and homelessness shapes how the issue is absolved. The reasons for why someone is homeless and any pre-existing impressions that make them harsh, invading or threatening does not take away from one’s basic right to shelter and security. No one deserves to live without housing and protection.

Housing is a right. Lacking housing is not a justified consequence of unproductivity and economic sustainability. Without housing, homeless people are always on the verge of experiencing violence and death. In a National Sexual Violence Resource Center study, they found that 78.3 percent of homeless women were victims of rape, physical assault and stalking. Homeless women are disproportionality exposed to sexual violence due to a lack of protection and access to assistance. Homelessness is thus an undeserving struggle with sexual violence, mental illness, substance abuse and basic survival.

Homeless people are a symptom of a failed system that is unable to provide adequate housing to anyone who does not contribute to capitalism’s production of wealth. Homelessness is fueled by the historical legacies of hierarchies, racism and all forms of discrimination and fuels the exploitative power of capitalism. It is used as a threat to the working class. Either work endlessly to make ends meet or end up homeless.

Homeless people live within the stigmas of poverty and marginalization. Looking down on the homeless and impoverished is a result of capitalistic endeavors. It distracts you from the real problem of providing everyone with their basic human rights and impacts the way we attempt to resolve it.

The support that we generate for causes has a determining effect on the kinds of laws, policies and programs that we implement for advocacy. Difficult encounters and goals of capitalism need to be recognized as leads to negative generalizations and stray from inadequate protection and solutions. We must change our attitudes about homelessness in order to make an impactful change to our approach to homelessness.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon