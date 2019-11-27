Overnight oat recipes for the non-early riser

I am the worst at getting out of bed in the morning. If there were an Olympic gold medal given to the person who hits snooze the most, inevitably making them extremely late, I would be a champ.

Rather than trying to change my poor habits, I have adopted strategies to streamline my morning routine. I always eat breakfast so cutting it out of my morning routine was not an option. So, I started making it before I go to bed.

Overnight oats are a great, quick breakfast option. This recipe I have created has plenty of protein that will keep you fuller longer, as well as an easily-customizable base recipe that you can add anything to. I have made versions with cinnamon and raisins, peanut butter and banana and apple cinnamon.

To make the base oats, you will need:

1/3 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1/3 cup milk of choice (I suggest using a plant-based milk)

2 tbsp yogurt of choice (I used vanilla Silk yogurt, but nonfat Greek yogurt also works well if you want them to be extra creamy)

1/2 tsp chia seeds

When I make overnight oats, I use plant-based milk and yogurt. I switch between soy and oat milk because they have a creamier consistency. For yogurt, I use vanilla Silk yogurt. Nonfat Greek yogurt would also work well if you want the oats to be extra creamy, but I suggest using non-dairy yogurt.

To make the oats, put all the ingredients into a reusable container, like plastic storage ware or a Mason jar and stir the ingredients to combine them. Let the covered mixture sit in the fridge overnight. The oats last approximately 48 hours.

If you want to add toppings or other ingredients to the oats, here are a couple of oats recipes that I have used many times:

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats

Base oats

1 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp brown sugar (or honey)

Just like the base oats, put all the ingredients into a reusable container and stir to combine. Let the mixture sit in the fridge overnight.

I recommend adding slices of banana and an extra 1/4 tsp of chia seeds on top of the oats in the morning. If you do choose to add a banana, do so in the morning, otherwise the oats and banana will become soggy.

Berries and Chia Overnight Oats

Base Oats

1 tsp chia seeds

1/2 cup frozen mixed berries

1 tbsp honey

Rather than adding the 1/2 tsp of chia seeds suggested in the base recipe for oats, opt for one full teaspoon. I use frozen fruit in this recipe because the fruit thaws in the oats overnight and lets the fruit juice soak into the oats. You can also use fresh berries, but I would suggest adding them in the morning. I top the oats with fresh strawberries if I have them on hand, and granola if I want more crunch.

Since it is getting colder out, you might not want cold oats, so I have also made a version of the oats to be made on a stovetop or microwave.

To make the oats hot, you will need:

1/3 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1/3 cup milk of choice

1/3 cup of water

1/2 tsp chia seeds

Bring the liquids to a simmer or light boil in a medium saucepan, or microwave until hot. Add oats and seeds to the simmering milk and water, stirring frequently to avoid sticking. When the mixture has started to thicken up, add toppings. I suggest adding 1/2 tsp of cinnamon to the Peanut Butter oats, and 1/4 teaspoon of ginger to the berry oats when they are made hot.

These oats recipes are perfect for the dorm, or anyone who wants a convenient and healthy breakfast. Again, you can get creative with either of the base oats recipes by adding fruit, spices, nuts, or whatever you want. The ingredients are all fairly cheap staples, so you will be saving both time and money by making them.

Featured image: Courtesy Haley McGlynn