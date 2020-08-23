Pac-12 adds former C-USA senior associate commissioner

Senior associate commissioner for Conference USA and Super Bowl-winning safety with the San Francisco 49ers, Merton Hanks became the new senior associate commissioner for football operations Thursday morning, according to a Pac-12 press release.

Hanks spent the last four years with C-USA operating on football and baseball functions, officiating, scheduling, game operations, player conduct and safety.

Under the new position he will assume the duties for Pac-12 football administration, scheduling, officiating, replay command center, daily operations and Pac-12 Football Championship Game and bowl games. Hanks will serve as a primary contact for Pac-12 athletic directors and football coaches, bowl partners and NCAA administrators on football relations. Hanks also will become a member of the College Football Officiating Board of Managers, College Football Officiating Competition Committee and the NCAA Football Rules Committee.

“I am very pleased to welcome Merton Hanks to the Pac-12 to lead and drive the continued success of our Pac-12 football operations,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “Football success is a priority for our athletic programs and the conference, and having someone with the college football and NFL experience that Merton brings to the table will be a great asset for our members and senior management team.”

With the Pac-12 conference postponing all sporting competition for the fall 2020 semester, Hanks’ position will take effect Sept. 8. He will work closely and report to Scott.

Hanks spent 13 years in the NFL front office before accepting a position at C-USA. He served as vice president for football operations & compliance between 2011-2016. Hanks as the NFL Compliance Appeals officer instituted safety and equipment upgrades and coordinated business strategy. Other responsibilities Hanks took on in the NFL front office include being the co-chair of the NFL College Relations and Campus Visitation Committee where he was a lead liaison to AFCA, NFLPA, NCAA and NFL club administration.

Hanks played nine seasons in the NFL, eight with the 49ers, and was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He was a starting safety on the 49ers team that won the Super Bowl XXIX in 1995.

He played college football at Iowa and completed a Sports Administration master’s program at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business Executive Education in 2005 and 2012.

