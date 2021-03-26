PAC for Democratic mothers endorses Alison Maguire for city council

A political action committee for electing Democratic mothers endorsed Alison Maguire for City Council District 4, along with three other local candidates, for the May 1 special election.

Vote Mama is a PAC focused on increasing the political power of mothers and provides financial support, mentorship and endorsements “to disrupt the systems that hold women back.”

Maguire, 33, who paused her graduate studies in music education at UNT to run for city council, advocates for affordable housing, community health and environmental responsibility.

“Caring for children while doing just about anything else is a challenge at the best of times, and caring for children while running for office during a pandemic is an especially heavy lift,” Maguire said in a press release. “However, I’m proud that my children get to see me working hard, fighting for what’s right, and serving my community.”

Vote Mama endorsed three other candidates in the area, including Roxanne Martinez for School Board Trustee in Fort Worth Independent School District District 9, Paige Dixon for School Board Trustee in Lewisville Independent School District Place 1 and Cydnei Drake for School Board in Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.

“Up and down the ballot, from local elections to statewide, we need leaders who will fight on behalf of women and families, especially during this pandemic,” Luiba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder and CEO, said in a press release. “These four mamas bring first-hand experience and a commitment to doing just that.”

Courtesy Alison Maguire